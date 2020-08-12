Block O'Toole & Murphy Attains #1 Verdict in New York Law Journal's 2019 Top Verdicts & Settlements Report

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Personal injury law firm Block O'Toole & Murphy once again dominated New York Law Journal's Top Verdicts & Settlements list. In the recently-released 2019 report, Block O'Toole & Murphy achieved the number one verdict in all of New York State ($110,174,972), as well as the second ($11,500,000) and third ($11,000,000) highest settlements in the state. With published and unpublished results considered, the firm garnered over $250,000,000 for their injured clients in 2019.

The top verdict is a tragic case: A 23-year-old man became paralyzed after a railroad tie was negligently dropped on him while he was biking underneath subway tracks. Partners Scott Occhiogrosso and Daniel O'Toole tried the case before a Brooklyn jury and reached a $110,174,972 verdict for the client. The duo teamed up again to represent a carpenter who was cut deeply by a saw and a masonry foreman who became permanently disabled. O'Toole and Occhiogrosso recovered $11.5 million and $11 million, respectively, for the two men.

"The work we do really impacts lives," said O'Toole. "When you're sitting with clients whose lives have been devastated, when you're consoling families who have lost loved ones – all of this because someone didn't do what they were supposed to do – you clearly see your mission: do everything in your power to help these people and aggressively fight for justice."

"The stakes are high in catastrophic injury cases," Partner Stephen Murphy added. "When insurance companies, corporations and big businesses refuse to accept responsibility for their actions, it's our responsibility to legally hold them accountable and make them pay for the damages."

Some of the firm's other top results on the list include a $6.5 million settlement for a union mechanic who suffered permanent partial disability, a $3.15 million settlement for a worker with severe injuries after a work-related fall, and a $3 million settlement in a serious auto accident case for a victim who required spinal fusion surgery.

"The opportunity to be of service to others is rewarding," said Founding Partner Jeffrey Block. "The fight to obtain justice for our clients is what motivates us every day."

The verdicts and settlements in the rankings are cases reported by Verdict Search, an affiliate of the New York Law Journal.

