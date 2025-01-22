LOUISVILLE, Ky., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This October, Equip Exposition, the international landscape, outdoor living, and equipment exposition, will unveil several new features for the award-winning trade show, including new equipment categories, top-notch entertainment and more. From October 21 to 24, 2025, thousands of landscapers, dealers, contractors, hardscape experts, and outdoor power equipment manufacturers will gather at the Kentucky Exposition Center (KEC) in Louisville for the largest event of their industry.

Created just for Equip Exposition, an exclusive small batch Bourbon will be made by a Kentucky master distiller. Post this With more than 1.2 million square feet of indoor and outdoor exhibit space, Equip Exposition is a “must see” for dozens of reasons, including the 30-acre Outdoor Demo Yard, unique peer-to-peer networking events, education and technical training offerings both in English and Spanish, high-level speakers and world class entertainment. Registration is only $25 through May 31, 2025 at EquipExposition.com.

"We are always aiming to improve what we can offer attendees, and the excitement around the 2025 show is already high. We're well ahead in exhibitor space reservations this year over 2024," said Kris Kiser, President and CEO of the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute (OPEI), an international trade association representing manufacturers and suppliers of power equipment, small engines, battery power systems, portable generators, utility and personal transport vehicles, and golf cars, which owns and manages the blockbuster show.

But Kiser said landscapers, contractors, industry insiders, and power equipment dealers should put Equip Exposition on their calendars early this year because several must-see events and offerings will be on hand, including:

A special keynote speaker, Jesse Cole , founder of the wildly-popular baseball team, the Savannah Bananas, who will inspire attendees to grow their own businesses to new heights. As one of America's most famous entrepreneurs, Cole will share what it takes to develop a great idea into a brand that people embrace and love, and how to keep creativity flowing for the long haul.





master distiller. For help in naming the bourbon, Equip welcomes input from attendees and exhibitors though a special naming contest. Submit names here. Boom trucks, lifts, and other large vehicles will be available in an outdoor KEC parking lot as well as indoors on the KEC's Freedom Hall floor.





A newly-expanded and re-located UTV Test Track will move this year to a larger area. The relocation frees up additional space in the 30-acre Outdoor Demo Yard, where attendees will test equipment, drive, cut, chop, dig, trench and do more in the re-configured space.





Top-notch entertainers Big & Rich and solo country artist Gretchen Wilson will perform an exclusive concert for show attendees at the Kentucky International Convention Center (KICC) in downtown Louisville on Thursday evening of the show. The concert, included with admission to Equip Exposition, is a great place to network and provides a load of fun.

Since assuming management of the business-to-business trade show in 2022, OPEI has worked to energize Equip Exposition's offerings. The show broke attendance records in 2022 with 25,000 attendees, in 2023 with 27,000, and again in 2024 with 28,500.

Registration is only $25 through May 31, 2025 at EquipExposition.com. The blockbuster trade show brings more than $25 million annually to Louisville.

Photos From the 2024 Show:

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/pb08crq9f7kqt1swk6n50/ABA3Rtl9sscyi5jOl_xb2_o?rlkey=33aiubjd6ap1nh6qkzq1608wr&dl=0

Embeddable YouTube videos: https://www.youtube.com/@equipexposition

Press seeking to attend Equip are strongly urged to register and obtain media credentials in advance of the show through Equip's media contacts.

