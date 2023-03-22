Blockchain App Factory Joins Forces with Chainstack to Provide World-class Web3 Solutions

The companies have joined hands to build business solutions for clients that make Web3 better than ever.

CHENNAI, India, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockchain App Factory, a renowned end-to-end Web3 solution development company, and Chainstack , a premium blockchain infrastructure provider offering extensive hosting support on numerous blockchains, have partnered to provide world-class services for their clientele. The alliance's core goal is to provide seamless business solutions quickly using Chainstack's extensive node provisions and Blockchain App Factory's experience building various Web3 platforms. The partnership will serve as a pathway for companies to launch their businesses quickly to gain an advantage in the competitive Web3 business space.

Blockchain App Factory Partnership with Chainstack

Chainstack is a reputed firm based in Singapore, offering comprehensive blockchain infrastructure for various businesses. The company's excellence arises as a result of its experts working with over 15 major Layer-1 and Layer-2 blockchain networks alongside many more sub-networks. Clients can utilize Chainstack's provisions to build and scale their businesses with scope for growth, security, and flexibility. The company even provides supporting applications for marketplaces and APIs for non-fungible tokens and decentralized storage on IPFS (Interplanetary File Storage).

On the other hand, Blockchain App Factory is an eminent firm specializing in end-to-end Web3 business solutions with a global presence. The company's extensive experience in the Web3 space makes its professionals able to work with business model platforms like marketplaces, launchpads, cryptocurrency exchanges, DeFi applications, wallets, aggregators, games, and metaverses. The company's skilled professionals launch such platforms from scratch and through ready-to-deploy software, offering the utmost customizability for clients to frame their business applications.

"We are extremly delighted to announce this strategic alliance with Chainstack. Our combined expertise in Web3 technology will assist us in delivering highly advanced and innovative solutions to our clients," said (CMO- Blockchain App Factory).

This alliance will enable both companies to provide comprehensive Web3 business solutions for clients that result from innovative development practices with world-class technological infrastructure for support. Unveiling new pathways for enterprises has always been the goal for both companies, and this partnership will only strengthen the vision, resulting in the rise of new-generation Web3 businesses that are ingenious, secure, transparent, robust, and seamless on all fronts.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE Blockchain App Factory