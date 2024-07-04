Blockchain Devices Market to Transcend USD 15696.22 Million, Growing Need for Decentralization Slated to Fuel Development | SkyQuest Technology

WESTFORD, Mass., July 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to SkyQuest, the global Blockchain Devices Market size was valued at USD 621.83 Million in 2022 and is poised to grow from USD 890.15 Million in 2023 to USD 15696.22 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 43.15% in the forecast period (2024-2031).

The growing use of Blockchain technology around the world is projected to bolster the demand for blockchain devices as well. Rising use of cryptocurrencies and rising integration of Blockchain in multiple aspects of day-to-day lives are also estimated to be key factors driving blockchain devices market development in the future. Growing digital asset ownership on a global level is also forecasted to create new opportunities for blockchain device providers going forward. The global blockchain devices market is segmented into Blockchain type, type, connectivity, application, end user, and region.

Download a detailed overview:

https://www.skyquestt.com/sample-request/blockchain-devices-market

Blockchain Devices Market Overview:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $ 890.15 million Estimated Value by 2031 $ 15696.22 million Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 43.15% Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type of Blockchain, Type, Connectivity, End-user, and Application Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America Report Highlights Development of novel blockchain AI solutions that give benefits of both technologies involved Key Market Opportunities Rapid Growth in Digital Asset Ownership Key Market Drivers Increasing Adoption of Blockchain Technology

Segments covered in Blockchain Devices Market are as follows:

Type of Blockchain Public Blockchain, Private Blockchain, Hybrid Blockchain



Type Hardware Wallets ( Crypto Hardware Wallets, Car Wallets, Smart Cards), Blockchain Smartphones, PoS Devices, Crypto ATMs (One-way Crypto ATMs, Two-way Crypto ATMs), Blockchain IoT Gateways, Other Blockchain Devices



Connectivity Wired, Wireless



End-User BFSI, Government, Retail & E-commerce, Travel & Hospitality, Automotive, Transportation & Logistics, IT & Telecommunication, and Others



Application Personal, Corporate (Enterprise Size [Large enterprises, Small and medium-sized enterprises])



Request Free Customization of this report:

https://www.skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/blockchain-devices-market

Public Blockchains to Remain Popular Owing to their High Transparency and Accessibility

Most blockchain devices run on public Blockchain networks as they are highly accessible and transparent. These types of Blockchain networks are open to everyone and highly affordable for blockchain devices manufacturers as well. High demand for decentralization around the world is forecasted to create an opportune setting for market players through this segment going forward.

Meanwhile, the demand for blockchain devices based on private and hybrid Blockchain networks is projected to reach new heights by the end of the study period. Better scalability, faster transaction times, and enhanced security are some key features of these two Blockchain types that will push their demand and popularity in the future. Enterprises and organizations are forecasted to opt for devices operating on private Blockchain networks to improve their security whilst hybrid Blockchain networks will be popular among consumer-oriented applications.

Corporate Applications to Propel Sales of Blockchain Devices Owing to Decentralization of Multiple Industry Verticals

The emphasis on decentralization has increased on a global level and this trend has completely changed the way the corporate sector is using Blockchain technology. From large enterprises to small and medium ones, all companies are focusing on utilizing Blockchain technology to improve the security and transparency of their operations, which in turn, is slated to benefit blockchain device demand outlook.

Personal use of blockchain devices is slow, which is why not many companies target the development of them. New companies can explore this segment if they wish to penetrate the market without dealing with leading companies. However, getting the strategy and product right will be highly essential for success through this segment.

View report summary and Table of Contents (TOC):

https://www.skyquestt.com/report/blockchain-devices-market

Wireless Blockchain Devices to Rule Future with Advancements in Connectivity Technologies

In an increasingly wireless world, it would not make sense to make wired blockchain devices. This is why all blockchain device manufacturers should focus on creating wireless blockchain devices for the future. Advancements in wireless connectivity technologies and growing emphasis on making the world wireless will set the tone for lucrative revenue generation for market players through this segment.

The global blockchain devices market is still in the initial stages of development and provides several opportunities for upcoming as well as established companies. Innovation and use of creative marketing strategies will be common strategies for all blockchain device providers going forward. Blockchain devices based on hybrid Blockchain networks will be highly popular by the end of the forecast period but at present most devices are operated on public Blockchain networks.

Related Report:

Blockchain Market

Blockchain as a Service Market

Blockchain in Healthcare Market

Cryptocurrency Market

Blockchain In Manufacturing Market

About Us:

SkyQuest is an IP focused Research and Investment Bank and Accelerator of Technology and assets. We provide access to technologies, markets and finance across sectors viz. Life Sciences, CleanTech, AgriTech, NanoTech and Information & Communication Technology.

We work closely with innovators, inventors, innovation seekers, entrepreneurs, companies and investors alike in leveraging external sources of R&D. Moreover, we help them in optimizing the economic potential of their intellectual assets. Our experiences with innovation management and commercialization has expanded our reach across North America, Europe, ASEAN and Asia Pacific.

Contact:

Mr. Jagraj Singh

SkyQuest Technology

1 Apache Way,

Westford,

Massachusetts 01886

USA (+1) 351-333-4748

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Website: https://www.skyquestt.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2446095/SkyQuest_Logo.jpg

SOURCE SkyQuest Technology