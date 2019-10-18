Blockchain in Financial Services Market Overview and Top Companies, 2019 Report

DUBLIN, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Blockchain in Financial Services: Market Overview and Top Companies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This document is a special report focused on blockchain technologies in financial services. The goal of this document is to provide a more in-depth look at the major blockchain companies and/or consortiums that are expected to play a major role in the future. More specifically, the objectives include identifying the companies that are considered to be leaders in their field as well as the technological means these companies are using to exploit and dominate the markets in their respective fields.



The report profiles the major companies of the blockchain in the financial services industry and explores the underlying technologies driving the industry's growth. It also highlights the details of each of the major companies and their products as well as each company's technology advancements, executives, geographical presence, history and strategies.



Reasons for Doing This Study



The blockchain market is poised for substantial growth in the financial sector due to increasing demand for this technology, which brings more transparency and efficiency in a financial transaction thereby reducing costs. The purpose of this report is to provide a regional assessment of the potential of the blockchain in the financial services market, as well as discuss existing and projected future market sizes and current technologies in this market.

The blockchain in financial services market is a relatively new market, and blockchain services are evolving and expanding into new markets. Within this context, this report identifies the market potential of blockchain demand in each global region in the 2019 to 2024 time period.

The Report Includes:

An overview of the global market for blockchain technologies in the financial services industry

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

A look at the major blockchain companies/consortiums that are expected to play a major role in the future years

Description of blockchain technology applications in digital identification, trade finance, cross border payments, and digital wallets

Identification of companies that are considered as leaders in their field, as well as technological means these companies are using to exploit their markets and dominate the market in their fields

Discussion on how blockchain technology is used for improving the efficiency in businesses by providing cost-effective mechanisms

Information on new product launches and product developments

Details of the major companies and their products as well as technology advancements, executives, geographical presence, history and strategies

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Intended Audience

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Related Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Evolution of Blockchain Technology and Market Definition

Origin of Blockchain

Development of Blockchain

Definition

Technologies in Blockchain

Blockchain Functioning in a Financial Transaction

Advantages of Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology

Types of Blockchain

Public Blockchain

Private Blockchain

Consortium Blockchain

Hybrid Blockchain

Financial Services Applications and Use Cases

Cross-Border Payments

Trading

Trade Finance

Digital Identity Information

Syndicate Lending

Accounting, Bookkeeping and Audits

Credit Reports

Hedge Funds

Peer-to-Peer (P2P) Transfers

Ecosystem of Blockchain Providers

Blockchain Solution Providers

Blockchain Tools and Software Providers

Blockchain Platforms and Frameworks

Academia Regulators and Nonprofits

Chapter 4 Blockchain Technology in Financial Services

Introduction

Market by Region

Chapter 5 Competitive Landscape

Market Players Analysis

Top Companies

Market Strategy Analysis

Key Market Developments

Product Launches/Product Developments

Collaboration/Partnership/Geographic Expansion

Chapter 6 Company Profiles

Introduction

Consortium/Alliance/Association

Bankchain

Blockchain Insurance Industry Initiative (B3I)

Enterprise Ethereum Alliance (EEA)

Financial Blockchain Shenzhen Consortium (Fisco)

Fundchain

Global Blockchain Business Council

Hyperledger Consortium

International Securities Association for Institutional Trade Communication (Isitc Europe)

Japan Exchange Group (Jpx)

Marco Polo Network

R3

We.Trade

Blockchain Service/Infrastructure/Application Providers

Accenture Plc

Amazon.Com, Inc.

Axoni

Chain, Inc.

Factom, Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

IBM

Intel Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

NTT Data

Ripple Labs, Inc.

SAP SE

Tata Consultancy Services (Tcs) Ltd.

