Blockchain in Financial Services Market Overview and Top Companies, 2019 Report

This document is a special report focused on blockchain technologies in financial services. The goal of this document is to provide a more in-depth look at the major blockchain companies and/or consortiums that are expected to play a major role in the future. More specifically, the objectives include identifying the companies that are considered to be leaders in their field as well as the technological means these companies are using to exploit and dominate the markets in their respective fields.
The report profiles the major companies of the blockchain in the financial services industry and explores the underlying technologies driving the industry's growth. It also highlights the details of each of the major companies and their products as well as each company's technology advancements, executives, geographical presence, history and strategies.
Reasons for Doing This Study
The blockchain market is poised for substantial growth in the financial sector due to increasing demand for this technology, which brings more transparency and efficiency in a financial transaction thereby reducing costs. The purpose of this report is to provide a regional assessment of the potential of the blockchain in the financial services market, as well as discuss existing and projected future market sizes and current technologies in this market.
The blockchain in financial services market is a relatively new market, and blockchain services are evolving and expanding into new markets. Within this context, this report identifies the market potential of blockchain demand in each global region in the 2019 to 2024 time period.
The Report Includes:
- An overview of the global market for blockchain technologies in the financial services industry
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024
- A look at the major blockchain companies/consortiums that are expected to play a major role in the future years
- Description of blockchain technology applications in digital identification, trade finance, cross border payments, and digital wallets
- Identification of companies that are considered as leaders in their field, as well as technological means these companies are using to exploit their markets and dominate the market in their fields
- Discussion on how blockchain technology is used for improving the efficiency in businesses by providing cost-effective mechanisms
- Information on new product launches and product developments
- Details of the major companies and their products as well as technology advancements, executives, geographical presence, history and strategies
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Intended Audience
- Analyst's Credentials
- Custom Research
- Related Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Evolution of Blockchain Technology and Market Definition
- Origin of Blockchain
- Development of Blockchain
- Definition
- Technologies in Blockchain
- Blockchain Functioning in a Financial Transaction
- Advantages of Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology
- Types of Blockchain
- Public Blockchain
- Private Blockchain
- Consortium Blockchain
- Hybrid Blockchain
- Financial Services Applications and Use Cases
- Cross-Border Payments
- Trading
- Trade Finance
- Digital Identity Information
- Syndicate Lending
- Accounting, Bookkeeping and Audits
- Credit Reports
- Hedge Funds
- Peer-to-Peer (P2P) Transfers
- Ecosystem of Blockchain Providers
- Blockchain Solution Providers
- Blockchain Tools and Software Providers
- Blockchain Platforms and Frameworks
- Academia Regulators and Nonprofits
Chapter 4 Blockchain Technology in Financial Services
- Introduction
- Market by Region
Chapter 5 Competitive Landscape
- Market Players Analysis
- Top Companies
- Market Strategy Analysis
- Key Market Developments
- Product Launches/Product Developments
- Collaboration/Partnership/Geographic Expansion
Chapter 6 Company Profiles
- Introduction
- Consortium/Alliance/Association
- Bankchain
- Blockchain Insurance Industry Initiative (B3I)
- Enterprise Ethereum Alliance (EEA)
- Financial Blockchain Shenzhen Consortium (Fisco)
- Fundchain
- Global Blockchain Business Council
- Hyperledger Consortium
- International Securities Association for Institutional Trade Communication (Isitc Europe)
- Japan Exchange Group (Jpx)
- Marco Polo Network
- R3
- We.Trade
- Blockchain Service/Infrastructure/Application Providers
- Accenture Plc
- Amazon.Com, Inc.
- Axoni
- Chain, Inc.
- Factom, Inc.
- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
- IBM
- Intel Corp.
- Microsoft Corp.
- NTT Data
- Ripple Labs, Inc.
- SAP SE
- Tata Consultancy Services (Tcs) Ltd.
