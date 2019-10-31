Blockchain in Global Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Markets, Forecast to 2025 - Spend on Blockchain is Expected to Record a CAGR of 49.1%
Oct 31, 2019, 17:00 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Blockchain in Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry Databook Series (2016-2025) - Blockchain Spending in 15 Countries with 11+ KPIs, Market Size and Forecast Across 7+ Application Segments, Type of Blockchain, and Technology (Applications, Services, Hardware)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Blockchain spend in healthcare & pharmaceuticals industry across globe has increased at 139.4% during 2018 to reach US$ 464.4 million. Over the forecast period (2019-2025), spend on blockchain is expected to record a CAGR of 49.1%, increasing from US$ 972.8 million in 2019 to reach US$ 15,938.8 million by 2025.
This business intelligence report aims to analyze market opportunities and risks in adoption of blockchain technology in healthcare & pharmaceuticals industry across 15 countries. This is a data centric report, consisting of 300 charts and 185 tables, providing detailed understanding of market dynamics through 11 KPIs for each of the 15 countries. This report covers country level market size / spending forecast on blockchain technology (2016-2025) by applications across healthcare & pharmaceuticals industry's value chain, type of blockchain, and technology.
This is a bundled offering, comprising 15 country reports / databooks. Countries include: Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States.
Report Scope
This research report provides in-depth analysis, covering blockchain specific market opportunities and risks in 15 countries for 10 years (2016-2025). Below is the taxonomy covering detailed scope of coverage.
Countries and Regions Covered
- Global
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- France
- Germany
- Brazil
- Spain
- South Africa
- United Arab Emirates
- India
- China
- Japan
- Australia
Market Size / Spending by Blockchain Application in Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, 2016-2025 (for each country)
- Drug Traceability
- Clinical Trials
- Drug Development
- Data Management - Monitoring and IOT Devices
- Health Records & Data Security
- Claims Billing and Payment
- Supply Chain Management
Market Size / Spending by Type of Blockchain in Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, 2016-2025 (for each country)
- Public
- Private
- Hybrid
Reason to Buy
- How big is the opportunity for blockchain technology based products and services in healthcare & pharmaceuticals industry?
- How much are leading players in healthcare & pharmaceuticals industry investing in blockchain based initiatives?
- Which application areas are underserved in healthcare & pharmaceuticals industry and should be targeted to maximize ROI?
