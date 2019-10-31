Blockchain in the World Agriculture Market 2016-2019 & 2025 - Spend on Blockchain is Expected to Record a CAGR of 48.8%
Oct 31, 2019, 13:15 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Blockchain in Agriculture Industry Databook Series (2016-2025) - Blockchain Spending in 15 Countries with 12+ KPIs, Market Size and Forecast Across 5+ Application Segments, Type of Blockchain, and Technology (Applications, Services, Hardware)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Blockchain spend in agriculture industry across globe has increased at 129.3% during 2018 to reach US$ 258 million. Over the forecast period (2019-2025), spend on blockchain is expected to record a CAGR of 48.8%, increasing from US$ 524.8 million in 2019 to reach US$ 8,489 million by 2025.
This business intelligence report aims to analyze market opportunities and risks in adoption of blockchain technology in agriculture industry across 15 countries. This is a data centric report, consisting of 325 charts and 200 tables, providing detailed understanding of market dynamics through 12 KPIs for each of the 15 countries. This report covers country level market size / spending forecast on blockchain technology (2016-2025) by applications across agriculture industry's value chain, type of blockchain, and technology.
This is a bundled offering, comprising 15 country reports / databooks. Countries include: Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States.
Report Scope
This research report provides in-depth analysis, covering blockchain specific market opportunities and risks in 15 countries for 10 years (2016-2025). Below is the taxonomy covering detailed scope of coverage.
Countries and Regions Covered
- Global
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- France
- Germany
- Brazil
- Spain
- South Africa
- United Arab Emirates
- India
- China
- Japan
- Australia
Market Size / Spending by Blockchain Application in Agriculture Industry, 2016-2025 (for each country)
- Produce Tracking and Authentication
- Payment and Settlement
- Supply Chain Management
- Contract Management
- Other
Market Size / Spending by Type of Blockchain in Agriculture Industry, 2016-2025 (for each country)
- Public
- Private
- Hybrid
Market Size / Spending by Technology Domain in Agriculture Industry, 2016-2025 (for each country)
- Application and Platform
- Service
- Hardware
Reason to Buy
- How big is the opportunity for blockchain technology based products and services in agriculture industry?
- How much are leading players in agriculture industry investing in blockchain based initiatives?
- Which application areas are underserved in agriculture industry and should be targeted to maximize ROI?
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9001lc
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article