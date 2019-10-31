Blockchain in the World Agriculture Market 2016-2019 & 2025 - Spend on Blockchain is Expected to Record a CAGR of 48.8%

DUBLIN, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Blockchain in Agriculture Industry Databook Series (2016-2025) - Blockchain Spending in 15 Countries with 12+ KPIs, Market Size and Forecast Across 5+ Application Segments, Type of Blockchain, and Technology (Applications, Services, Hardware)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Blockchain spend in agriculture industry across globe has increased at 129.3% during 2018 to reach US$ 258 million. Over the forecast period (2019-2025), spend on blockchain is expected to record a CAGR of 48.8%, increasing from US$ 524.8 million in 2019 to reach US$ 8,489 million by 2025.

This business intelligence report aims to analyze market opportunities and risks in adoption of blockchain technology in agriculture industry across 15 countries. This is a data centric report, consisting of 325 charts and 200 tables, providing detailed understanding of market dynamics through 12 KPIs for each of the 15 countries. This report covers country level market size / spending forecast on blockchain technology (2016-2025) by applications across agriculture industry's value chain, type of blockchain, and technology.

This is a bundled offering, comprising 15 country reports / databooks. Countries include: Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States.

Report Scope

This research report provides in-depth analysis, covering blockchain specific market opportunities and risks in 15 countries for 10 years (2016-2025). Below is the taxonomy covering detailed scope of coverage.

Countries and Regions Covered

Global

United States

Canada

Mexico

United Kingdom

Italy

France

Germany

Brazil

Spain

South Africa

United Arab Emirates

India

China

Japan

Australia

Market Size / Spending by Blockchain Application in Agriculture Industry, 2016-2025 (for each country)

Produce Tracking and Authentication

Payment and Settlement

Supply Chain Management

Contract Management

Other

Market Size / Spending by Type of Blockchain in Agriculture Industry, 2016-2025 (for each country)

Public

Private

Hybrid

Market Size / Spending by Technology Domain in Agriculture Industry, 2016-2025 (for each country)

Application and Platform

Service

Hardware

Reason to Buy

How big is the opportunity for blockchain technology based products and services in agriculture industry?

How much are leading players in agriculture industry investing in blockchain based initiatives?

Which application areas are underserved in agriculture industry and should be targeted to maximize ROI?

