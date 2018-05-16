Blockchain Startup Blox.io Launches "Quickbooks for Crypto"

Blox Business is currently tracking and helping companies manage over $2B in various crypto assets and is on track to manage more than 10% of all crypto assets by the end of 2018.

The new platform is already being used by several market leaders such as eToro, Wings, CIVIC, Coinsilium, Aeternity, Chainlinker capital, Startup Token and many others.

Creating Financial Tools For a $500B Industry

Companies like QuickBooks introduced a simplified, easy to use and intuitive set of tools to the world in order to help manage and organize the financial needs of a company. This includes helping to manage cash flows, payments, salaries and tax reports.

With more companies and institutions managing large amounts of crypto assets, many companies are finding it difficult to successfully manage their books and finances. Adding to this, cryptocurrencies are the most volatile asset class in financial history, making the challenge even greater.

Looking at the $50B+ market of customizable accounting solutions, it is only natural that the largest potential market growth for this industry will be the rapidly growing $500B cryptocurrency industry.

What's in the Blox?

Blox Business is the first to provide organizations with the ability to customize - according to their users' needs - a complete set of tracking and reporting tools for crypto.

Blox.io offers automatic and intuitive integrations for multiple exchanges and wallet accounts including Ethereum, Bitcoin, Binance, Kraken and many more. The platform is available on iOS, Web and Android, accessible with a single, cross-device login and high level asset performance reports.

About Blox

Blox.io is a Tel Aviv-based company, employing over 25 employees through three offices in Israel and China. Founded in June 2017 by Alon Muroch, the company has grown rapidly and looking for further expansion. Its clients include Civic, eToro, Coinsilium, Aeternity and other industry leaders. Blox's official partners are NEO, eToro, Coinsilium, RSK and others. The company's advisors include eToro CEO, Yoni Assia and FBG Capital CEO, Vincent Zhou.

For inquiries please send us an email to Contact@blox.io or visit our website for more information Blox.io.

Press:

David Gaston

David@mediaplacing.com

+972-545-464-238

SOURCE Blox.io