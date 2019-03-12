Blockchain Technology in the Global Healthcare Market to 2024: Poised to Record a CAGR of 69.7%

DUBLIN, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report predicts the global blockchain technology in healthcare market to grow with a CAGR of 69.7% over the forecast period from 2018-2024.



The study on blockchain technology in healthcare market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2016 to 2024.



The report on blockchain technology in healthcare market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global blockchain technology in healthcare market over the period of 2016 to 2024. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global blockchain technology in healthcare market over the period of 2016 to 2024. Further, the growth matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1. Drivers

Growing incidence of data breach in health care industry

Growing acceptance of blockchain technology as a service

Cost-effective & secured data interoperability through blockchain

2. Restraints

High initial investment and issues related to integration of legacy processes

Lack of global standard for operation

3. Opportunities

Government initiative for modernisation of healthcare industry

Entry of counterfeit medicines in the healthcare supply chain

What does this report deliver?



1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the blockchain technology in healthcare market.



2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the blockchain technology in healthcare market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2024.



3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global blockchain technology in healthcare market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.



4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market Highlights

2.2. Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market Projection

2.3. Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by End User

3.4.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market



4. Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market by Application

5.1. Claims Adjudication & Billing Management

5.2. Clinical Data Exchange & Interoperability

5.3. Supply Chain Management

5.4. Other Applications



6. Global Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market by End User

6.1. Healthcare Providers

6.2. Healthcare Payers

6.3. Pharmaceutical Companies

6.4. Others



7. Global Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market by Region 2018-2024

7.1. North America

7.2. Europe

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.4. RoW



8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market

8.2. Companies Profiles

8.2.1. MedicalChain S.A.

8.2.2. Factom Inc.

8.2.3. Patientory Inc.

8.2.4. iSolve Technologies

8.2.5. Hashed Health

8.2.6. PokitDok Inc.

8.2.7. Guardtime Federal

8.2.8. Microsoft Corporation

8.2.9. IBM Corporation

8.2.10. iSolve LLC



