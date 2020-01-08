Blockchain Technology in Worldwide Healthcare, 2019-2024 - Tracking Prescription Drugs & Smart Contracts in Healthcare Present Opportunities

DUBLIN, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report on the market for blockchain in healthcare provides a market overview, assesses application markets, provides an end user analysis, and evaluates the market for blockchain in healthcare by mode of deployment, application, end user and geography.

The major companies profiled in the report include a detailed introduction, product portfolios and recent developments. The report also includes regulatory aspects, current and developing technologies, market projections and market share.

The report includes:



A brief general outlook of the global market for blockchain technology in healthcare industry

Description of blockchain technology applications in clinical trials, drug traceability, electronic health records (EHR), precision medicine and others including genomics research

Assessment of the market dynamics and key technological developments in blockchain technologies, as well as identification of market trends, opportunities, and challenges such as stringent rules and regulations and security and privacy concerns affecting the market

Identification of companies that are considered as leaders in their field, as well as technological means these companies are using to exploit their markets and dominate the market in their fields

Examination of the competitive landscape and profile description of key stakeholders. Major players include BurstIQ LLC, Doc.ai, Intellectsoft LLC, Medtronic PLC, and Quest Diagnostics Inc

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Market Trends

Rising Application of Blockchain in Healthcare Claims and Billing

North America Dominates the Global Market for Blockchain in Healthcare

Funding, Investment, and Pilot Projects Acting as a Catalysts of Growth

Increasing Application of Blockchain Technology in Untapped Medical Fields

Market Overview

Growing Adoption of Blockchain Technology

Data Mishandling Issues in the BFSI Sector

Transportation and Logistics

Security and Legal Requirements

Healthcare

Technical Applications

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

Opportunities

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Deployment Sector

Public

Private

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by End User

Hospitals

Pharmaceutical Companies

Insurance Providers

Others

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application

Clinical Trials

Drug Traceability

Patient Data Management

Claims and Billing

Others (Genomic Research)

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

Chapter 8 Patent Review/New Developments



Chapter 9 Analysis of Market Opportunities

Introduction

Investments/Funding of Blockchain in the Healthcare Industry

Trends in Blockchain within the Healthcare Industry

Blockchain for Enhanced Collaboration and Interoperability

Decentralized Credentials Exchange

Tracking Prescription Drugs

Smart Contracts in Healthcare

Competitive Landscape

Key Companies

Chapter 10 Company Profiles



Accenture Plc

Alphacon Network Foundation Ltd.

Ambrosus

Ant Financial Services Co., Ltd.

Augusta Hitech Soft Solutions

Bitfury Holding B.V.

Blockpharma

Bodyo

Burstiq Llc

Chronicled

Consilx

Coral Health

Curisium Inc.

Dentacoin B.V.

Doc.Ai Inc.

Encrypgen Inc.

Factom Inc.

Farmatrust (A Blockchain Ai Solutions Ltd. Company)

Gainfy

Gem Health

Guardtime

Hashed Health

IBM Corp.

Intellectsoft Llc

Iryo D.O.O.

Isolve Llc

Medicalchain Sa

Medtronic Plc

Medvice Enterprises Bv

Medx Protocol

Microsoft Corp.

Nebula Genomics Inc.

Optum Inc.

Oracle Corp.

Patientory Inc.

Pokitdok Inc.

Quest Diagnostics Inc.

R3 Holdco Llc

Shivom Ventures Ltd.

Simplyvital Health Inc.

Solve.Care Foundation Ou

Spiritus Partners Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/miiklh

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

