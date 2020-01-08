Blockchain Technology in Worldwide Healthcare, 2019-2024 - Tracking Prescription Drugs & Smart Contracts in Healthcare Present Opportunities
DUBLIN, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report on the market for blockchain in healthcare provides a market overview, assesses application markets, provides an end user analysis, and evaluates the market for blockchain in healthcare by mode of deployment, application, end user and geography.
The major companies profiled in the report include a detailed introduction, product portfolios and recent developments. The report also includes regulatory aspects, current and developing technologies, market projections and market share.
The report includes:
- A brief general outlook of the global market for blockchain technology in healthcare industry
- Description of blockchain technology applications in clinical trials, drug traceability, electronic health records (EHR), precision medicine and others including genomics research
- Assessment of the market dynamics and key technological developments in blockchain technologies, as well as identification of market trends, opportunities, and challenges such as stringent rules and regulations and security and privacy concerns affecting the market
- Identification of companies that are considered as leaders in their field, as well as technological means these companies are using to exploit their markets and dominate the market in their fields
- Examination of the competitive landscape and profile description of key stakeholders. Major players include BurstIQ LLC, Doc.ai, Intellectsoft LLC, Medtronic PLC, and Quest Diagnostics Inc
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Market Trends
- Rising Application of Blockchain in Healthcare Claims and Billing
- North America Dominates the Global Market for Blockchain in Healthcare
- Funding, Investment, and Pilot Projects Acting as a Catalysts of Growth
- Increasing Application of Blockchain Technology in Untapped Medical Fields
- Market Overview
- Growing Adoption of Blockchain Technology
- Data Mishandling Issues in the BFSI Sector
- Transportation and Logistics
- Security and Legal Requirements
- Healthcare
- Technical Applications
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Restraints
- Opportunities
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Deployment Sector
- Public
- Private
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by End User
- Hospitals
- Pharmaceutical Companies
- Insurance Providers
- Others
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application
- Clinical Trials
- Drug Traceability
- Patient Data Management
- Claims and Billing
- Others (Genomic Research)
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Europe
- U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World (RoW)
Chapter 8 Patent Review/New Developments
Chapter 9 Analysis of Market Opportunities
- Introduction
- Investments/Funding of Blockchain in the Healthcare Industry
- Trends in Blockchain within the Healthcare Industry
- Blockchain for Enhanced Collaboration and Interoperability
- Decentralized Credentials Exchange
- Tracking Prescription Drugs
- Smart Contracts in Healthcare
- Competitive Landscape
- Key Companies
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
- Accenture Plc
- Alphacon Network Foundation Ltd.
- Ambrosus
- Ant Financial Services Co., Ltd.
- Augusta Hitech Soft Solutions
- Bitfury Holding B.V.
- Blockpharma
- Bodyo
- Burstiq Llc
- Chronicled
- Consilx
- Coral Health
- Curisium Inc.
- Dentacoin B.V.
- Doc.Ai Inc.
- Encrypgen Inc.
- Factom Inc.
- Farmatrust (A Blockchain Ai Solutions Ltd. Company)
- Gainfy
- Gem Health
- Guardtime
- Hashed Health
- IBM Corp.
- Intellectsoft Llc
- Iryo D.O.O.
- Isolve Llc
- Medicalchain Sa
- Medtronic Plc
- Medvice Enterprises Bv
- Medx Protocol
- Microsoft Corp.
- Nebula Genomics Inc.
- Optum Inc.
- Oracle Corp.
- Patientory Inc.
- Pokitdok Inc.
- Quest Diagnostics Inc.
- R3 Holdco Llc
- Shivom Ventures Ltd.
- Simplyvital Health Inc.
- Solve.Care Foundation Ou
- Spiritus Partners Inc.
