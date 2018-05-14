Blockchain Technology Market set to Grow

According to a report from Research and Markets, the global blockchain market is expected to grow from USD 212,12 million 2016 to USD 8,682.82 million by the end of 2024, with a compound annual growth rate of 59.04 percent. The report indicated that Banking, Financial Services & Insurance have the highest market size in 2016, while Building, Construction & Real Estate is expected to grow with the highest growth rate during the forecast years. Based on geography, the United States has the highest market shares in the blockchain market, while Asia-Pacific will have the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Chineseinvestors.com, Inc. (OTC: CIIX), Pareteum Corporation (NYSE: TEUM), ChinaNet-Online Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNET), International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM), HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (OTC: HVBTF)

According to International Data Corporation, Michael Versace, research director of Digital Strategy Consulting, said: "The blockchain services revenue opportunity is small today, but the capabilities, platforms, and partnerships being created now are strategically important to the future services industry. Over the long-term horizon, blockchain services - including business consulting, IT consulting, custom development, and managed services - have the potential to become foundational to a new generation of enterprise IT infrastructure, resulting in a growing demand for consultants and developers and hundreds of billions of dollars of market size for the service company of the future."

Chineseinvestors.com, Inc. (OTCQB: CIIX) just earlier today announced breaking news that, "the launch of its cryptocurrency and blockchain talk show entitled "Bitcoin Talk Show" airing on Phoenix North America Chinese Channel ("Phoenix North America"). This innovative television program will begin airing the first week of June 2018. Local Chinese investors and business owners will be invited to the Phoenix North America headquarters to attend the live taping where they will discuss cryptocurrency and blockchain technology with the Company's Newcoins168.com Analysts.

"We believe Chinese investors are seeking cutting edge knowledge about blockchain and cryptocurrency, and this lighthearted, entertaining television program will accomplish just that. In addition, we seek to bring awareness to the newcoins168.com brand and to gain recognition as a leader in Chinese language cryptocurrency and blockchain education," says Warren Wang, CEO of ChineseInvestors.com, Inc.

ChineseInvestors.com, Inc. and Phoenix North America have entered into a one year contract to air the 22-minite Bitcoin Talk Show, once monthly. The pre-recorded talk show will be broadcasted to audiences in North America and will also be aired on the ChineseFN and Newcoins168.com YouTube channels. Recently Phoenix North America was added to the list of free channels offered by Time Warner Cable, which will provide exposure to over 500,000 Chinese people domestically.

"With the 2017 launch of Bitcoin Multimillionaire, the first daily cryptocurrency video newscast broadcast from the NYSE in the Chinese language, and http://www.newcoins168.com and the upcoming launch of the Bitcoin Trading Academy and Bitcoin Talk show in June 2018, we are implementing our strategic plan to provide Chinese investors with essential cryptocurrency investment education and trading tools," says Wang.

"As the Company continues its expansion into the cryptocurrency space, we anticipate a 30% increase in revenues from last year, resulting in three consecutive years of revenue growth since 2016. This is an exciting time for ChineseInvestors.com, Inc. as the Company's fiscal year comes to an end on May 31, 2018." Wang concludes."

Pareteum Corporation (NYSE: TEUM) is the rapidly growing Cloud Communications Platform company. In February, the company announced that it has published a whitepaper to explore the opportunities that Blockchain enables including security, identity management and settlement. The whitepaper begins with defining how Blockchain supports the integration of various forms of traditional and next generation payment models. Providing real-world use cases, the whitepaper demonstrates how Blockchain relates to the communications market. The Whitepaper explores how the Pareteum Global Cloud Service Platform supports Blockchain enablement and why it's important for mobile solutions providers to understand the basics of this new technology.

ChinaNet-Online Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNET), a parent company of ChinaNet Online Media Group Ltd., incorporated in the BVI (ChinaNet), is an integrated online advertising, precision marketing and data-analysis and management services platform. On January 23, 2018, the company announced it has entered into an agreement with Wuxi Jingtum Network Technology and Ford tree Beijing Blockchain Technology Co., Ltd. to establish a new joint venture company to research and develop blockchain technology and its applications for ChinaNet's blockchain technical and business units. According to the Agreement, Jingtum's Chief Technology Officer and other leading experts will be involved in the establishment of the new JV.

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) is recognized as the leading enterprise blockchain provider. Earlier this year, IBM and Maersk announced their intent to establish a joint venture to provide more efficient and secure methods for conducting global trade using blockchain technology. The aim of the new company will be to offer a jointly developed global trade digitization platform built on open standards and designed for use by the entire global shipping ecosystem. It will address the need to provide more transparency and simplicity in the movement of goods across borders and trading zones. Maersk, a global leader in container logistics, and IBM, a leading provider of blockchain, supply chain visibility and interoperability solutions for the enterprise, will use blockchain technology to power the new platform, as well as employ other cloud-based open source technologies including artificial intelligence (AI), IoT and analytics, delivered via IBM Services, in order to help companies move and track goods digitally across international borders.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (OTC: HVBTF) is a growth oriented company building a bridge from the blockchain sector to traditional capital markets. HIVE is strategically partnered with Genesis Mining Ltd. to build the next generation of blockchain infrastructure. In March, the company announced that they have entered into a series of agreements pursuant to which HIVE has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Kolos through the acquisition of another Norwegian entity for total consideration of approximately US$9.9 million, 4,750,000 common shares and 1,250,000 warrants. HIVE is committed to being a leader in building a clean energy future for the blockchain industry. The Kolos project, which will be run on 100% green, renewable power, is a major project demonstrating this commitment. Kolos' primary asset is a 64-hectare property located in Ballangen, Norway, approximately 225 kilometres north of the Arctic Circle, and ideally situated for the construction of a large-scale, climate-cooled data centre.

