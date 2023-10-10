Blockchain Technology Reshaping Financial Services: Key Trends and Drivers in the FinTech Industry

DUBLIN, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "FinTech Blockchain - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global FinTech Blockchain market is on the cusp of significant expansion, with a projected value of US$43.1 billion by 2030, marking a remarkable CAGR of 53.6% during the forecast period of 2022-2030. Large Enterprises will lead the growth with a projected CAGR of 49.6%, reaching US$25.8 billion, while Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) are estimated to experience an impressive 62.4% CAGR.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: The FinTech Blockchain market, which was estimated at US$1.4 billion in 2022, is set to witness explosive growth, driven by technological advancements, increasing adoption in large enterprises and SMEs, and the growing awareness of blockchain's potential in the financial technology sector. Regional Trends: The United States is poised to lead the market with an estimated value of US$451.7 million in 2022. China , the world's second-largest economy, is expected to exhibit a remarkable CAGR of 62.9%, reaching a market size of US$5.4 billion by 2030. Other significant markets include Japan and Canada , each forecasted to grow at 47.1% and 48.5% CAGR, respectively, from 2022 to 2030. Germany , within Europe , is projected to grow at approximately 52% CAGR. Key Competitors: The report features insights into the competitive landscape with 80 featured competitors. Some of the key players include Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Accenture PLC, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions U.S. Corporation, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., GuardTime AS, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE), Blockstream Corp, Crypto Finance AG, Crypto4all, Huobi, AlphaPoint, Cointelegraph, Appinventiv, Chain, Inc., and many others.

With advancements in blockchain technology and its increasing integration into the financial services sector, the FinTech Blockchain market presents substantial opportunities for growth and innovation.

In a Hyperconnected Economy, Blockchain Technology Paves the Way for Transformation to Happen

Blockchain Technology: Statistics in Nutshell

Key Benefits of Blockchain Technology

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

COVID-19 Impact on Blockchain Technology Spending

COVID-19 Outbreak Impacts Blockchain Industry: % Change in Spending by Emerging Technologies for the Period May-Jun Vs Mar- Apr 2021

Spending on Blockchain Technology Poised for Robust Growth in 2021

Amidst COVID-19, Importance of Blockchain Technology Continues to Surge

Promising Market Outlook for Blockchain in the Post COVID-19 Period

Global Blockchain Technology Spending by Industry (in %) for 2020

FinTech Blockchain - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

An Introduction to FinTech Blockchain

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Top Use Cases for Blockchain in Fintech

VC Investments in Blockchain Applications for Financial Services Continues to Accelerate

Global Venture Funding in Financial Services Blockchain Companies for 2016-2020

Number of Venture Funding Deals in Financial Services Blockchain Firms for 2016-2020

Recent Market Activity

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Digital Transformation of Financial Services Sector Drives Market Growth

Global Digital Transformation Spending (In US$ Billion) for 2017-2023

Top Technology Investments in BFSI Sector: 2021

Rapidly Changing FinTech Landscape Support Blockchain Adoption

Blockchain Promises to Improve Transparency, Security, Immutability & Accessibility of Systems & Processes for Financial Services

Emerging Trends in Financial Technology Blockchain Market

Transformative Impact of Blockchain Technology in the Banking Industry

Post Pandemic Focus of Banks on Digital Transformation to Benefit Blockchain Adoption: % of Organizations Citing Priority for 2020

Blockchain to Play a Vital Role in Facilitating Financial Inclusion of the Unbanked

The Large Unbanked Population and Focus on their Financial Inclusion to Stimulate Blockchain Deployments: Unbanked Population as a % of Total Population by Region for the Year 2020

Online Banking Fraud Could Become History With Blockchain

Could Become History With Blockchain With Online Banking Fraud Losses On the Rise, Blockchain Holds Potential to Offer Superior Security Benefits: Cumulative Global Online Fraud (In US$ Billion) Between 2020 to 2024 by Region

Losses On the Rise, Blockchain Holds Potential to Offer Superior Security Benefits: Cumulative Global Online (In US$ Billion) Between 2020 to 2024 by Region Blockchain-based Payments Processing: An Active Area of Interest for Banks

Blockchain Adoption to Benefit from the Rising Significance of Decentralized finance ( DeFi ) in Developing Economies

finance ( ) in Developing Economies Decentralized Finance ( DeFi ) to Bridge the Huge SME Financing Gap to Boost Blockchain Adoption: World Formal MSMEs Finance Gap (in $ Billion) by Region

Finance ( ) to Bridge the Huge SME Financing Gap to Boost Blockchain Adoption: World Formal MSMEs Finance Gap (in $ Billion) by Region As FinTech Disrupts Insurance Sector, Blockchain Technology Poised for Growth

Applications of Blockchain in Insurance Industry

Select Startups Transforming the Insurance Industry

COVID-19 Pandemic Impact: Financial Challenges & Digital Opportunities for Insurance Industry

Pandemic Accelerates Insurance Digitization, Presenting Opportunities for Blockchain Adoption

As the Underlying Technology of Digital Currencies, Expanding Cryptocurrency Market Presents Opportunity for FinTech Blockchain

Market Presents Opportunity for FinTech Blockchain Following the Big Turnaround in 2020, the Year 2021 Continues to Promise Growth for Cryptocurrency Market

Market Number of Cryptocurrencies Worldwide: 2013 to 2021

Worldwide: 2013 to 2021 Top Cryptocurrency Nations Worldwide: % of People Using or Owning Cryptocurrencies by Country

Nations Worldwide: % of People Using or Owning by Country While the World Economy Struggles Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic, Flourishing Cryptocurrency Surprises One and All

Surprises One and All Notable Developments Shaping Post-Pandemic Trends in the Cryptocurrency Marketplace

Marketplace Which are the Top Cryptocurrencies Worldwide?

Worldwide? Top Cryptocurrencies Worldwide by Market Capitalization ($ Million) as of Aug 30, 2021

Worldwide by Market Capitalization ($ Million) as of Crypto Pricing Continues to Roller Coaster Ride

Pricing Continues to Roller Coaster Ride Most Expensive Cryptocurrencies Worldwide: Ranked by Price (in $) as of Aug 30, 2021

Worldwide: Ranked by Price (in $) as of % Change in Price of Select Cryptocurrencies in 2021

in 2021 Central Banks Move into Digital Currency Space

As the Newer Breed of Blockchain-based Crypto Coins, Stablecoins Continues to Strengthen

Coins, Stablecoins Continues to Strengthen Top Stablecoins Worldwide: Ranked by Market Capitalization (in US$ Billion) as of 2nd Sep 2021

Institutional Investors Continue to Pour in Funds into the Cryptocurrency Market

Market With Cryptocurrencies Outperforming Major Asset Classes, Institutional Interest Continues to Rise: % Growth of Cryptocurrencies Vs Other Asset Classes for 2020

Outperforming Major Asset Classes, Institutional Interest Continues to Rise: % Growth of Vs Other Asset Classes for 2020 Smart Contracts: Most Promising Use Case of Distributed Ledger Technology

Growing Role of Blockchain in Cross-Border Payments and Money Transfers

Global Cross-Border Payments Flow (in US$ Billion) for 2019, 2021 and 2023

Global Cross-Border Payments Market Breakdown by Use Case (in %) for 2020

Blockchain for Fraud Prevention: A New & Potent Weapon in the Making

Prevention: A New & Potent Weapon in the Making Capital Markets: Blockchain to Resolve with Data Duplication, Reconciliation Errors and Settlement Delays

Major Challenges & Concerns Surrounding Blockchain Adoption

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/53dw15

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

