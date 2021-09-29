Blockchain.com Continues U.S. Rollout With Launch of Crypto Trading in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Blockchain.com , the world's oldest and most trusted cryptocurrency platform, announced its continued expansion into the Midwest, providing custodial and brokerage product eligibility to Iowa's three million residents.

The news comes on the heels of the recent product availability rollout in Oklahoma, following expansion into Alaska, Delaware, Florida, Illinois, Oregon, New Hampshire, and New Mexico over the past year. Currently available in approximately 30 states, the crypto platform plans to expand product availability to all 50 states through state-by-state license approvals.

As a remote-first company, Blockchain.com will also look to the Iowa market for top talent across its open roles in compliance, customer success, data science, engineering, finance, legal, marketing, and more. All open positions can be found at Blockchain.com/Careers .

"We're committed to making crypto easily accessible to everyone, everywhere, including all 50 U.S. states," said Brooks Wallace, Blockchain.com's Head of Communications. "Iowans now have the ability to buy and sell crypto on our platform, increasing their earning potential and financial freedom. In addition, we encourage Hawkeye State residents to apply for the many open remote roles as we create a financial system for the internet that empowers anyone in the world to control their money."

With a $5.2B valuation and more than $500M in venture funding from the best macro investors in the world, Blockchain.com is at an inflection point in its growth. The company is home to a growing Institutional Markets business and more than 32 million verified users across more than 200 countries who monitor, buy, sell, trade, and store crypto using Blockchain.com's non-custodial Wallet, lightning fast Exchange, and renowned blockchain Explorer.

Blockchain.com is connecting the world to the future of finance. The London and Miami-based company, with an international team spread across the world, is the most trusted and fastest growing crypto company, helping millions across the globe safely access cryptocurrency. Through the use of blockchain technology, Blockchain.com is revolutionizing the $14T financial services industry. It has raised more than $500 million in funding from leading global investors including Eldridge, GV, Kyle Bass, Lakestar, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Moore Strategic Ventures, Rovida Kruptos Assets Limited, and others. Visit Blockchain.com for more info, follow us on Twitter @blockchain , check out The Blockchain.com Podcast , and read our latest Monthly Market Update and blog for the latest company news.

