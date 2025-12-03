Blockchain.com's AI Tool June Surpasses 500,000 Accounts

The privacy-first AI feature has surged due to new features and advanced models, including the rollout of June Pro

DALLAS, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockchain.com, a global leader in crypto services, announced that June, its privacy-first, finance-enabled and crypto-knowledge AI feature, has sustained momentum in user growth month over month. Since its summer beta launch, June has experienced exponential growth, scaling from 10,000 accounts at rollout to over 500,000+ accounts and processing more than 650,000 weekly interactions, a 4,900% growth rate in four months.

This rapid adoption underscores a pivotal shift in the industry of the convergence of AI and crypto. With June, this shift also now ensures user data remains private by default. By combining AI's analytical power with crypto's principles of decentralization and privacy, June offers a new paradigm where users own their data, transact trustlessly, and innovate without compromise.

"The convergence of AI and crypto is continuing to grow and June is living proof of this shift, blending the best of both worlds to create a tool that's private, decentralized, and built for the future of digital assets," said Nic Cary, Co-founder and Vice Chairman of Blockchain.com. "We'll soon integrate June into the Blockchain.com Wallet, providing millions of users with an AI-powered chief financial officer at their fingertips."

Once integrated in the Blockchain.com wallet, users globally can interact with onchain data and execute AI-informed operations within a secure, compliant environment. As AI agents begin to execute financial transactions, crypto wallets, not credit cards, are becoming the trust layer of the digital economy.

Last month, the company rolled out June Pro, a subscription tier program that provides exclusive access to cutting-edge models, advanced features, and tailored tools for creators, developers, and crypto enthusiasts. Subscribers to June Pro also gain access to programmable portfolio analysis, premium crypto-native workflows and early access to new DeFi integrations.

June's upcoming features include:

Wallet integration: June will soon be embedded in the Blockchain.com Wallet , enabling users to analyze transactions, pull live DeFi data, and navigate markets, all powered by AI. This integration will include access to real-time price analysis, portfolio insights, and blockchain transaction breakdowns.

Privacy-first, always: Privacy built in the tool. Unlike other AI assistants, June doesn't store chat history. Even Blockchain.com can't access your interactions. Your data lives on your device (or not at all). Soon users will experience enhanced privacy features, such as encrypted shared memory and additional privacy layers to ensure data integrity and confidentiality.

Pay with crypto: Pay for June Pro with crypto. Users will soon be able to subscribe to June Pro using Bitcoin, Ethereum, or stablecoins to access June Pro.

Pay for June Pro with . Users will soon be able to subscribe to June Pro using , , or stablecoins to access June Pro. Rewards: Users can earn 2x points for using June Pro, tradeable for early access to new features, such as chat sharing and reopened referrals.

The company says it will maintain a free tier with access to core models, ensuring privacy and crypto functionality remain central to the product's features. To sign up, go to askjune.ai/app/pricing .

About Blockchain.com

Blockchain.com is connecting the world to the future of finance. The most trusted and fastest growing global crypto company helps millions across the globe safely access cryptocurrency. Since its inception in 2011, Blockchain.com has earned the trust of more than 94 million wallets and over 39 million verified users, and has facilitated over $1 trillion in crypto transactions. Visit Blockchain.com for more information.

