Blockworks Launches Editorial Site to Help Investors Understand Digital Assets

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitcoin and crypto are no longer obscure internet phenomena. Over the past decade, they have become a critical alternative asset class that impacts nearly every institution in the world.

Blockworks has been helping investors understand this emerging asset class for nearly three years. Today, Blockworks is launching an editorial site.

Blockworks' editorial site will focus on the asset managers, companies, and individuals that shape the crypto industry.

The goal of our editorial team is simple: to provide investors and finance professionals with the news, analysis, and insights they need to make informed decisions about the digital asset space," said Michael Ippolito, Co-Founder and Editor-in-Chief of Blockworks.

What to expect:

As an independently-owned company that has never raised venture money, coverage from Blockworks will have no agenda.

Blockworks pledges to report on the industry in a way that is unbiased, fact-based and accessible. Blockworks will dutifully cover markets, investment trends, and regulatory developments that connect the emerging crypto ecosystem with the broader world of macro finance.

Why now?

Bitcoin has emerged as a non-sovereign, global, decentralized, digital store of value.

The industry is experiencing record institutional inflows, from macro hedge funds, to university endowments, to RIAs.

We're entering into a new world of finance, and Blockworks is here to help investors navigate it.

About Blockworks:

Blockworks is a financial media brand that delivers breaking news and premium insights about digital assets to millions of investors.

Our editorial content, newsletters, podcasts and events provide investors with the critical analysis and information they need to make smarter decisions about digital assets.

Got tips about what we should cover, or questions for our editorial team? Let us know at [email protected]

