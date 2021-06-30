Blockworks Presents New Macro-Focused Conference at Bretton Woods

Today, that system is no longer working.

Blockworks is gathering today's foremost economists, investors, academics and thinkers to discuss a new global monetary system and explore the future of money.

Topics include:

The history of money itself

An overview of the short- and long-term debt cycles

Today's financial plumbing

The complicated relationship between the US and China

Bitcoin and the promise of a new monetary system

Esteemed speakers include Diego Parilla, Luke Gromen, Dan Tapiero, Lyn Alden, Grant Williams, Dr. Pippa Malmgren and more.

Guests will enjoy three days of networking dinners, happy hours, round table discussions, private meetings and leisure activities.

Participation at Bretton Woods: The Realignment is selective - Blockworks is only accepting executive and C-suite level registrants. Attendees must apply to attend. No media will be present at the event, all discussions will remain private. Chatham House rules apply.

The exclusive sponsors of the event are Blockchain.com, Copper, LMAX Digital and Lukka.

About Blockworks

Blockworks is a financial media brand that delivers breaking news and premium insights about digital assets to millions of investors. Blockworks is the founder of the Digital Asset Summits (DAS), the leading conferences for institutional investors looking at digital assets.

