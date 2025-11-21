WUHAN, China, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Yangtze River has given birth to a magnificent and vibrant Yangtze civilization. Hubei boasts the longest stretch of the Yangtze River of any province, and its ancient Jingchu culture stands as an outstanding representation of Yangtze River culture.

Bloggers from Six Continents Journey Through Hubei in Dialogue with the Yangtze

Thriving through water, connecting through water. This summer and autumn season, the Significant Event "Different Rivers, Same Heart•Tour of Jingchu" took place. cnhubei.com invited six foreign bloggers from Europe, Asia, North America, South America, Africa, and Oceania to follow the lifeline of the Yangtze River through Jingchu land, capturing the "Song of the Yangtze" in this new era through their unique perspectives and contributing to the "Symphony of Great Rivers" that celebrates global cultural exchange.

The six bloggers set out from Qichun, Hubei—a town fragrant with mugwort—ascending the iconic Yellow Crane Tower in Wuhan, crossing the ancient city walls of Jingzhou, experiencing Wudang Tai Chi martial arts, and taking in the magnificent scenery of the Three Gorges... discovering the rich and diverse Yangtze River culture throughout Hubei.

Brian González, an Argentine blogger who has lived and studied in China for over a decade, practiced Chinese calligraphy atop the Yellow Crane Tower.

Spanish blogger AARON experienced traditional Chinese moxibustion therapy in Qichun, the hometown of Li Shizhen, the legendary pharmacologist, exclaiming repeatedly: "This feels amazing!"

Korean blogger Amin dressed up as "Sun Shangxiang" in Jingzhou and, upon seeing the Yangtze River, marveled: "The vastness of the Yangtze fills me with a sense of tremendous vitality."

American blogger Paul Mike Ashton transformed into a "foreign Guan Yu" as he walked along Jingzhou's ancient city walls, and at Wudang Mountain's Yuxu Palace, he visited fellow American Jake Pinnick, a "foreign martial arts instructor."

In Yichang, Hubei, the towering Three Gorges Dam stands like a giant dragon taming the river. Egyptian youth Khaled yyuan, gripping the boat railing, called out: "The Three Gorges Dam is magnificent and awe-inspiring!"

Australian blogger Anna Christine earnestly learned to sing Hubei folk songs at Qingjiang River Gallery in Yichang. Though she kept exclaiming how difficult the folk songs were to learn, she loved their down-to-earth, everyday quality.

Different rivers, shared melodies; civilizations in harmony; rivers rising together, kindred spirits found in Hubei. As Khaled_yyuan put it: "Although we come from different countries, we are all children of the rivers. The world is vast, yet we are close."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=it_z6NQo5JQ

SOURCE cnhubei.com