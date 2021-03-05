BlogHer to celebrate International Women's Day with Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Debra Messing, Ai-jen Poo, and other changemakers dedicated to creating economic empowerment for women everywhere this Monday, March 8th at 1pm ET

"With our mission of economic empowerment for all women, BlogHer's platform provides essential services to ensure that our community has the tools to thrive in their careers while scaling their businesses," said CEO of SHE Media, Samantha Skey.

To date, more than 5,000 creators and entrepreneurs have joined our events to discuss their unique business challenges and hear about best-in-class tools and platforms from our sponsors, including Legal Zoom, which offers expert advice on how to form your business, trademark your brand, and arm yourself with the right legal support.

Event highlights include a conversation with Philip Morris International's Chief Diversity Officer, Silke Muenster, who will discuss the importance of workplace inclusion and diversity and how to incite meaningful, lasting change through global leadership on equal pay, changing the face of leadership at PMI, and taking steps to improve gender equity across the organization.

Said Muenster, "We are invested in understanding where we are today and what the future will look like. 'The standard you walk past is the standard you accept.' This is really important. Every day, we see microaggressions and people being marginalized, and we have to speak up."

A Fireside Chat with Priyanka Chopra Jonas, the award-winning actress, producer, and New York Times best-selling author, will discuss her career trajectory, the importance of pay equity, staying resilient and knowing your worth

Debra Messing and Ai-jen Poo, Executive Director of National Domestic Workers Association, will discuss why economic recovery for women is vital and how they are using their platforms to help facilitate this and more.

Additional activations include IFundWomen's, Virginia Almadarez on The Fundamentals of Financing your business and Money Making Strategies with 6-figure Marketing Maven, Candace Junée.

Register for BlogHer International Women's Day here: https://www.blogher.com/events/international-womens-day-2021/#register

ABOUT BLOGHER:

BlogHer, one of SHE Media's flagship sites, is a leading content and events platform with a mission to provide economic empowerment for all women. BlogHer reaches 10M+ women business owners and decision-makers who seek to monetize their businesses and personal brands. BlogHer contributes to $15M+ in annual funding to help women independent content creators scale their businesses.

ABOUT SHE MEDIA:

SHE Media, parent company of BlogHer, is a mission-driven digital media company created by and for women with 84 million unique visitors per month and 350 million-plus social media fans and followers. Our mission is to validate women's voices and leadership as a unifying force for global good. The SHE Media Partner Network is the leading source for thousands of content creators, offering a diverse portfolio of monetization opportunities and educational materials to help them turn their passions into profit.

SHE Media is part of Penske Media Corporation.

