Blokees exhibits at CCXP25 in Brazil: World Premiere of the New Saint Seiya Product

SHANGHAI, Dec. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From December 4 to 7, Assembly Character Toys brand Blokees made its first debut at Brazil Comic Con Experience (CCXP). Blokees exhibited its two major categories "Blokees Model Kits" and "BLOKEES WHEELS", with nearly 60 products based on over 10 world-renowned IPs including Transformers, Jurassic World, Saint Seiya, EVANGELION.

At CCXP, the Saint Seiya GALAXY VERSION 03 Gold Zodiac ① was officially announced for a world premiere, meeting the Brazilian market's anticipation. This new set included 9 characters with rich expressions and detailed Golden Cloths. It vividly recreated the classic original work, sparking fan recognition and enthusiasm for collecting all the twelve Golden Saints.

Saint Seiya was commercialized by Blokees through HERO 10 and Champion series in 2024. At CCXP, three grey models, three painted models, and two already-released models from Blokees' Saint Seiya Champion series were officially first revealed. Leveraging its strong R&D capabilities and over 500 patents, Blokees has released 3 series for HERO 10 and nearly ten characters for Champion series, continuously providing Saint Seiya fans with diverse products and experience of assembly.

Furthermore, globally renowned IPs such as Transformers also boasted a large and solid fan base in Brazil. At CCXP, nearly 10 new products from Blokees made their debuts, including Transformers HERO 5 for consumers aged 6 to 16 and Legend series for consumers aged over 16.

At CCXP, Blokees also exhibited outstanding global works from THE 3RD BFC CREATION CONTEST 2025 FEARLESS SEASON, which was the first offline appearance of BFC works of this season, attracting the attention of the audience. Since 2025 FEARLESS SEASON, the BFC contest has officially expanded from China to the world, and has received hundreds of works submitted by enthusiasts from various countries including the US, the UK, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, etc, indicating the global influence of BFC culture.

In the future, Blokees will continue to leverage its strong innovation and R&D capabilities, deliver the joy of assembling.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2839481/image_5032250_49103025.jpg