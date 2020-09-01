Blood Cancer Patients Need Support Now More Than Ever

RYE BROOK, N.Y., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Having blood cancer is tough. Having blood cancer now is even tougher. Blood Cancer Awareness Month in September provides an opportunity to remind the public about the urgent need to support research to fight this deadly disease — a disease that is diagnosed every three minutes in the U.S. and has no current means of prevention. As the global leader in the fight against blood cancer, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) is working tirelessly to find cures and provide more support for blood cancer patients and families than any organization in the world.

"The global COVID-19 pandemic is magnifying the issues patients face beyond health concerns to include added distress, new financial worries, loneliness and uncertainty," said Gwen Nichols, M.D., LLS Chief Medical Officer. "As the leading source of free blood cancer information, education and support, LLS is amplifying our trusted services to help patients, survivors, caregivers, families and healthcare professionals when it's needed most."

Dr. Nichols urges blood cancer patients, their families and caregivers to learn about LLS's available support, including:





Free one-on-one support to help blood cancer patients and families throughout their entire cancer experience. LLS Information Specialists are master's level oncology professionals who provide free, personalized assistance to patients, families and healthcare providers. To contact an Information Specialist about disease, treatment and support information and resources call (800) 955-4572, Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET .

. LLS Clinical Trial Nurse Navigators are registered nurses with expertise in blood cancers who conduct comprehensive clinical trial searches and personally assist patients, parents and caregivers throughout the entire clinical trial process.

LLS's registered dietitian has expertise in oncology nutrition and provides patients, parents and caregivers with free nutrition consultations.

And while the global COVID-19 pandemic has encouraged individuals and communities nationwide to tap into their inner creativity and survival skills to pivot to a virtual way of living, LLS is also tapping into its 71-year history of innovation to solve the most pressing challenges in the cancer arena. LLS remains laser-focused on its mission priorities: Research, Education & Support and Policy & Advocacy.

As the largest nonprofit funder of blood cancer research with nearly $1.3 billion invested; LLS continues to fund high-impact projects worldwide and lead collaborative precision medicine clinical trials to accelerate new treatments, discoveries and cures.

September is also Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, making this an important time to talk about the need to take a bold approach to help children with cancer. Forty percent of pediatric cancers are blood cancers. While many children survive acute lymphoblastic leukemia, the most common type of pediatric blood cancer, the treatments are harsh. Approximately 80 percent of childhood cancer survivors develop one or more chronic health conditions as a result of their treatment.

Through The LLS Children's Initiative, a $100 million multi-year endeavor, LLS is committed to helping children not only survive their cancer but thrive in their lives after treatment. The LLS Children's Initiative includes: new research grants to advance novel therapies and the first global precision medicine clinical trial for pediatric acute leukemia called LLS PedAL; as well as enhanced free education and support services for children and their families; and renewed policy and advocacy efforts.

Its signature fundraisers have helped LLS invest in cutting edge research worldwide, fueling nearly every critical advancement in blood cancer treatment. With so many scheduled in-person fundraising events off the calendar, LLS is encouraging individuals, families and communities across the country to virtually join Light The Night, its largest fundraising campaign that fuels the LLS mission.





"When you or someone you love hears the words 'you have cancer,' it's one of the darkest moments in your life," said Dr. Nichols. "Nothing can stop LLS from working to bring light to that darkness. Not even a global pandemic, can stop us from remembering those we've lost, and celebrating those who survived."

Dr. Nichols emphasizes, "From the comfort of your home or responsibly, in your own communities, you can make an impact in the lives of blood cancer patients, who can't wait for COVID-19 to go away. There's still so much work to be done, and blood cancer patients need support now, more than ever."

Join LLS, and raise awareness for blood cancer patients in September. Everyone can make an impact. Learn more about LLS's mission, volunteer, register for Light The Night or donate to LLS directly. Help blood cancer patients now, visit www.LLS.org to learn more.

About The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society® (LLS) is the global leader in the fight against blood cancer. The LLS mission: cure leukemia, lymphoma, multiple myeloma, and improve the quality of life of patients and their families. LLS funds lifesaving blood cancer research around the world, provides free information and support services, and is the voice for all blood cancer patients seeking access to quality, affordable, coordinated care.

Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Rye Brook, NY, LLS has chapters throughout the United States and Canada. To learn more, visit www.LLS.org. Patients should contact the Information Resource Center at (800) 955-4572, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., ET.

For additional information visit lls.org/lls-newsnetwork. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

The LLS Children's Initiative: Cures and Care for Children with Cancer

The LLS Children's Initiative is a $100 million multi-year effort to take on children's cancer through every facet of LLS's mission: research, patient education and support and policy and advocacy. The LLS Children's Initiative includes: more pediatric research grants, a global precision medicine clinical trial, expanded free education and support services for children and families and driving policies and laws that break down barriers to care. To learn more, visit www.lls.org/childrens-initiative.

