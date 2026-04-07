Blood Donors a Critical Player in Transplant Surgeries

Blood, organ recipient using second chance to thank and inspire

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chris Connolly knows he wouldn't be alive today if not for his organ donor and the dozens of blood donors who helped keep him alive before, during and after surgery. During Donate Life Month in April, he is partnering with nonprofit Vitalant in hopes of inspiring others to donate blood and help others like him.

"Every single day, I wake up with a gratitude that probably most people don't feel." Post this Chris Connolly, liver transplant and blood recipient.

Five years ago, Connolly was diagnosed with end-stage liver failure caused by Wilson's disease, a rare genetic disorder. Months of hospitalizations, blood transfusions, and setbacks followed. By January 2022, the situation was dire. His family was preparing to say goodbye when a donor liver became available, and he was rushed into surgery.



During the complicated, 12-hour transplant surgery, doctors transfused more blood, platelets and plasma, about 15 units to counteract severe bleeding. During his recovery, both big and small moments inspired him to be an advocate, from watching sunsets to attending his son's college graduation.

"Every single day, I wake up with a gratitude that probably most people don't feel. You know, it's very rare and very difficult for me to have a hard day," Connolly said. "I'm still here. The reason is, I need to get this message out."

Vitalant Chief Medical and Scientific Officer Dr. Ralph Vassallo says blood transfusions are needed for many types of transplant surgeries, most notably liver and heart transplants, which require blood 80-90% of the time.

"People who are willing to donate a kidney or a part of their liver, or the families that honor the organ donation wishes of a loved one, they're real heroes," Dr. Vassallo said. "But the lifesaving transplant process can't occur without blood donation. Donated blood must be available for organ transplants, and sometimes, it can be needed in large volumes. So, we need donors to come out and make sure that blood is there to support the community."

Donors of all types are needed to help patients of all blood types. The need is greatest for type O, the most transfused and most compatible when there's no time to test a patient's blood type.

Most people are eligible to donate blood. As a special thank you, donors who give blood with Vitalant April 6-30 will automatically be entered to win one of two $10,000 prepaid gift cards in the Groceries for a Year Giveaway. *

Learn more and make an appointment to give at vitalant.org, download and use the Vitalant blood donor app or call 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825).

*See vitalant.org/grocerygiveaway for terms, conditions and official rules.

About Vitalant

Vitalant (Vye-TAL-ent)) is one of the nation's largest nonprofit blood and biotherapies healthcare organizations, providing hospitals and patients across the U.S. a safe blood supply, specialized laboratory services, transfusion medicine expertise and world-renowned research. Individuals generously donating blood, volunteering and giving financially are essential to our lifesaving mission. Learn more at vitalant.org.

Contact:480.675.5413

SOURCE Vitalant