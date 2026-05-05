Thankful Mom Urges Blood Donors to Give This May

Nearly 100 donors helped save Trish Anderson's Life

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Every day, generous blood donors help ensure patients and their families get more precious time together. Approaching Mother's Day, a mom who is giving back is joining Vitalant, urging the community to support blood donation and honor moms this May.

Trish and Davin Anderson and family.

In 2020, during her fourth pregnancy, Trish Anderson was diagnosed with placenta percreta, a serious pregnancy complication where the placenta grows aggressively through the uterine wall. After delivering her daughter, Dobry, Trish kissed her baby and husband goodbye and was immediately taken into surgery. During the more than nine-hour procedure, Trish lost an extraordinary amount of blood and relied on transfusions to survive. Over the course of two years and eight additional surgeries, Trish received blood from nearly 100 generous donors.

"Each day, I reflect in appreciation over the many, many people who sat in a chair and gave selflessly in order to save my life," Trish said. "Because of them, I get to see my kids grow up. For the person sitting in that chair, it might be 10 minutes of their time, but to me it's everything."

"I think a lot of people donate because it's a good thing to do," Trish's husband, Davin, said. "They don't understand where that donation gives life, gives an opportunity to be able to, not say goodbye."

Eligible Blood Donors Needed

An always-ready blood supply is vital to support moms in 1 in 83 deliveries, and for many more patients who are fighting cancer, undergoing heart or transplant surgeries or living with blood disorders. All blood types are constantly needed, especially type O and platelet donations. Type O blood can help the most patients, which is critical when there's no time to test the patient's blood type. Platelets, which help stop bleeding, must be used within a week of donation.

Multiple Ways to Help

Trish has also been a blood donor since high school. She is again healthy and donates regularly. She and her extended family host blood drives, another vital way to introduce blood donation to community members. Making a financial gift to the Vitalant Foundation is another impactful way to help. Learn more about all the ways to support patients at vitalant.org, download and use the Vitalant blood donor app or call 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825).

About Vitalant

Vitalant (Vye-TAL-ent) is one of the nation's largest nonprofit blood and biotherapies healthcare organizations, providing hospitals and patients across the U.S. a safe blood supply, specialized laboratory services, transfusion medicine expertise and world-renowned research. Individuals generously donating blood, volunteering and giving financially are essential to our lifesaving mission. Learn more at vitalant.org.

Vitalant Media Line: 480-675-5413

SOURCE Vitalant