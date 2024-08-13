Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market size is set to grow by USD 8.70 billion from 2024-2028, Rising global burden of diabetes to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global blood glucose monitoring devices market size is estimated to grow by USD 8.70 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.45% during the forecast period. Rising global burden of diabetes is driving market growth, with a trend towards smart watch-based apps. However, stringent regulatory framework poses a challenge. Key market players include Abbott Laboratories, Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG, Bigfoot Biomedical Inc., Dexcom Inc., DiaMonTech AG, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GlySens Inc., Health Arx Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Insulet Corp., Level2 Medical Services P.A., Levels Health Inc., Medtronic Plc, Medtrum Technologies Inc., Novo Nordisk AS, PKvitality S.A.S., Sanofi SA, Senseonics Holdings Inc., SFC Fluidics Inc., Teladoc Health Inc., and Ypsomed Holding AG.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global blood glucose monitoring devices market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered End-user (Hospitals, Home care, and Diagnostic centers), Product (SMBG, CGM, and Lancets), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)) Region Covered North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG, Bigfoot Biomedical Inc., Dexcom Inc., DiaMonTech AG, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GlySens Inc., Health Arx Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Insulet Corp., Level2 Medical Services P.A., Levels Health Inc., Medtronic Plc, Medtrum Technologies Inc., Novo Nordisk AS, PKvitality S.A.S., Sanofi SA, Senseonics Holdings Inc., SFC Fluidics Inc., Teladoc Health Inc., and Ypsomed Holding AG

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The blood glucose monitoring devices market has witnessed a significant shift towards smart watch-based applications for real-time glucose level monitoring. Smartwatches, popular for tracking health metrics like heart rate, sleep, and physical activity, now offer integrated CGM sensors for interstitial fluid glucose measurement. Users can view their glucose levels and track progress via the smartwatch app, eliminating the need for separate devices or finger pricking. Real-time alerts for glucose levels beyond target ranges enable proactive management through diet adjustments or medication. This trend is expected to persist, as wearable technology adoption increases and people seek convenient, effective health management solutions.

The Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices market is experiencing significant growth due to the rising prevalence of Type 2 diabetes and regulatory changes favoring continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems. Companies like Insulet Corporation, Senseonics, and Glysens are leading the charge with innovative technologies such as Eversense CGM and microminiaturization of sensors. Transcutaneous devices and CGM systems are trending, with the hospital end-use segment and home care segment being major contributors. Diabetic population growth, self-care practices, and healthcare professionals' recommendations are driving demand. Industry reports from press releases, journals, databases, and experts forecast the market to expand in the insulin pumps, glucose meters, lancets, test strips, and CGM systems submarkets. Acute hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia management remain key focuses. Regulatory bodies and supply side challenges are factors to watch. The International Diabetes Federation estimates the diabetic population will reach 700 million by 2045.

Market Challenges

The global blood glucose monitoring devices market is subject to a rigorous regulatory landscape. Regulatory bodies, such as the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA), impose stringent rules and regulations on medical devices, including blood glucose monitoring devices. Manufacturers must conduct extensive clinical trials and studies to prove the safety and efficacy of their products, which can be costly and time-consuming. Regulatory bodies demand high accuracy and reliability from these devices, necessitating substantial resources. Changes in regulations, like the EU Medical Device Regulation (MDR) in January 2023 , add to the market challenges by increasing clinical data requirements and post-market surveillance, further delaying and increasing the cost of bringing new products to market. This regulatory framework can hinder market growth by impeding innovation, increasing costs, and delaying product launches.

The Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices market is experiencing significant growth due to the rising prevalence of Type 2 diabetes and the need for effective self-care practices. However, regulatory changes and the emergence of new technologies pose challenges. Companies like Insulet Corporation and Senseonics are leading the way with innovative solutions, such as the Eversense Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) system and the Microminiaturization of transcutaneous devices. The Hospital end-use segment and the Home care segment are major markets, with Outpatient and Inpatient submarkets. CGM systems, including Eversense and Combo Glucometers, are gaining popularity due to their ability to monitor glucose levels continuously. Industry experts predict continued growth in this market, driven by the diabetic population's demand for advanced technology and supply side innovations. Keep an eye on press releases, industry journals, databases, and experts for the latest news and trends. Acute hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia remain key concerns, and healthcare professionals are emphasizing the importance of regular monitoring to manage these conditions effectively. Glucose meters, lancets, test strips, and insulin pumps continue to be essential tools for diabetes management. According to the International Diabetes Federation, an estimated 463 million people worldwide have diabetes, making this a large and growing market.

Segment Overview

This blood glucose monitoring devices market report extensively covers market segmentation by

End-user 1.1 Hospitals

1.2 Home care

1.3 Diagnostic centers Product 2.1 SMBG

2.2 CGM

2.3 Lancets Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1 Hospitals- The hospitals segment of the global blood glucose monitoring devices market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing number of diabetes patients and the need for precise diabetes management tools in healthcare facilities. Hospitals utilize blood glucose monitoring devices to manage diabetes in patients, monitor blood sugar levels during surgeries, and oversee critically ill patients at risk of high or low blood sugar levels. Key players in this market, such as Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffman La Roche Ltd, Medtronic, and Dexcom, provide a range of devices, including continuous glucose monitoring systems, blood glucose meters, and test strips, designed specifically for hospital use. The rising demand for point-of-care testing and the importance of accurate and dependable glucose monitoring devices in hospital settings are also fueling market expansion.

Research Analysis

The Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices market encompasses various tools and technologies used to measure and manage blood glucose levels in individuals with Diabetes. These devices include Glucose meters, Lancets, Test strips, Insulin pumps, Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) systems, and Transcutaneous devices. Diabetes, a chronic condition affecting millions worldwide, necessitates regular monitoring to prevent acute hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia. Self-care practices have become essential in diabetes management, with healthcare professionals advocating for advanced technologies like CGM systems and insulin pumps. Technological advancements, such as microminiaturization, sensor technologies, and real-time data transmission, have revolutionized the market. The International Diabetes Federation estimates that over 537 million adults will have diabetes by 2030. Regulatory changes and industry collaborations, as seen in the FDA approval of Eversense CGM, are shaping the market landscape. Outpatient care and self-monitoring are key submarkets, with Press Releases, Industry journals, Databases, and Experts providing valuable insights into market trends and developments.

Market Research Overview

The Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices market encompasses various tools and technologies used to measure and manage blood glucose levels in individuals with Diabetes. These devices include Glucose meters, Lancets, Test strips, Insulin pumps, Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) systems, and Transcutaneous devices. The IDF reports over 537 million people living with Diabetes worldwide. CGM systems like Senseonics' Eversense and Eversense CGM are gaining popularity due to their real-time monitoring capabilities. Self-care practices and technology advancements, including microminiaturization and sensor technologies, are driving market growth. Regulatory changes and the growing Diabetic population are also significant factors. The market is segmented into submarkets such as Hospital end-use, Outpatient, and Home care. Key trends include the use of Combo Glucometers and the integration of CGM systems with insulin pumps. Industry journals, press releases, databases, and experts provide valuable insights into market dynamics, regulatory updates, and supply-demand trends. Micromarkets and submarkets within the market include Lancets, Test strips, Insulin pumps, and CGM systems. The market is influenced by both supply-side factors such as raw material availability and demand-side factors like healthcare professionals' recommendations and patient preferences for self-management.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

End-user

Hospitals



Home Care



Diagnostic Centers

Product

SMBG



CGM



Lancets

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

