Digital Diabetes Management Market size is set to grow by USD 19.12 bn from 2024-2028, rising global burden of diabetes boost the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global digital diabetes management market size is estimated to grow by USD 19.12 bn from 2024 to 2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 21.99% during the forecast period. The Diabetes Management Market offers technologies aiding individuals with diabetes. As global diabetes prevalence doubles, this industry gains significance. Crucial tools like insulin pens and pumps enable users to monitor insulin intake and blood glucose levels. Hospitals use various management tools, including insulin patches and continuous glucose monitoring systems. Telemedicine, mobile apps, and wearable sensors enable remote monitoring. Advanced options like artificial intelligence and digital systems offer diagnosis and treatment. Regulatory oversight by the FDA ensures safety and efficacy in diabetes management technology.

Digital Diabetes Management Market Scope

Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 21.99% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 19.12 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 21.14 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 46% Key countries US, Germany, France, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, B.Braun SE, Becton Dickinson and Co., DarioHealth Corp., Dassault Systemes SE, decide Clinical Software GmbH, Dexcom Inc., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Glooko Inc., GlucoMe Ltd., Informed Data Systems Inc. and One Drop., Insulet Corp., LifeScan IP Holdings LLC, Medtronic Plc, Orpyx Medical Technologies Inc., PHC Holdings Corp., Sharecare Inc., SOCIALDIABETES SL, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc., and WaveForm Technologies Inc.

Market Overview

The Diabetes Management Market encompasses technological solutions for managing diabetes. This market caters to diabetes patients through digital devices, software applications, and online platforms. Solutions include insulin pens, insulin pumps, insulin patches, and blood glucose monitoring systems. Prevalence of diabetes, awareness, and adoption of digital health solutions drive market growth. The market consists of various device types, such as insulin pens, insulin pumps, and blood glucose monitoring systems. Diabetes management tools utilize technology to facilitate patient monitoring, interventions, and data collection. Key players in the Diabetes Management Industry include Insulet Corporation and Lifescan. Complications from diabetes necessitate better management tools for users. Obesity is a significant factor in the lack of diabetes diagnosis and treatment. The FDA regulates digital diabetes products, including wearable sensors, telemedicine, mobile apps, and remote monitoring systems. Artificial intelligence and data analysis enhance diabetes management and treatment. Healthcare providers and professionals utilize digital diabetes tools for blood sugar diagnosis and treatment.



Market Segmentation by Type

The diabetes management market encompasses advanced technologies, including insulin pens and insulin pumps, that significantly enhance diabetes care for both type 1 and type 2 patients. Insulin pens and pumps provide data for healthcare professionals to optimize treatment plans. The diabetes management industry's growth is driven by diabetes prevalence, awareness, and the need for effective interventions. Technologies like insulin pumps, insulin patches, and continuous glucose monitoring systems (CGMs) enable real-time patient monitoring and remote management through telemedicine and mobile apps. Artificial intelligence and digital diabetes tools facilitate more accurate blood glucose level diagnosis and treatment. FDA-approved devices, such as CGMs from companies like Insulet Corporation and Lifescan, have revolutionized diabetes management, addressing complications associated with diabetes and obesity. The devices segment of the diabetes management industry continues to evolve, with new product innovations and advancements in patient monitoring systems.

Key Driving Factors

The Diabetes Management Market encompasses technologies and products designed to assist in the care of individuals with diabetes. With the global diabetes prevalence projected to double in the next quarter-century, this industry becomes increasingly significant. Insulin delivery devices, such as insulin pens and pumps from companies like Insulinet Corporation, play a crucial role. These tools enable users to monitor and manage their insulin intake and blood glucose levels. Hospitals and healthcare providers employ various diabetes management tools, including insulin patches and continuous glucose monitoring systems. Telemedicine, mobile apps, and wearable sensors facilitate remote patient monitoring and interventions. Artificial intelligence and digital diabetes systems offer advanced diagnosis and treatment options. The market includes various device types, addressing the lack of awareness and obesity-related complications. The FDA regulates the approval and implementation of these technologies to ensure effective and safe diabetes management.

