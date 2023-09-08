Blood Market to grow by USD 2,195.69 million from 2022 to 2027, North America to account for 40% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The blood market size is expected to grow by USD 2,195.69 million from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 5.31% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market has segmented by product (Whole blood collection and processing, Blood screening products, Blood typing products, and Source plasma collection ), end-user (Hospitals, Ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and Others ), and geography (North America, Asia, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW)). North America is estimated to account for 40% of the global metal powders market during the forecast period. In North America, the US and Canada are the major markets for the blood market. Market growth in this region will be slower than growth in Asia. The increasing number of road accidents and sports injuries will facilitate the blood market growth in the region during the forecast period. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Blood Market 2023-2027

Company Profile:

Agena Bioscience Inc., AXO Science, BAG Health Care GmbH, Beckman Coulter Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., CSL Ltd., DIAGAST SAS, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Grifols SA, Haemonetics Corp., Immucor Inc., Medtronic Plc, Nipro Medical Corp., Quest Diagnostics Inc., Rapid Labs Ltd., Terumo Corp., Merck KGaA, and Abbott Laboratories

Bio-rad - The company offers blood-related products, artificial blood substitutes, and services such as blood group serology testing through its TANGO infinity system and Immunohematology testing.

To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio, buy the report!

Blood Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market has been segmented by product (Whole blood collection and processing, Blood screening products, Blood typing products, and Source plasma collection ), end-user (Hospitals, Ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and Others ), and geography (North America, Asia, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW)).

· The blood market share growth in the whole blood collection and processing segment will be significant during the forecast period. During the manufacturing of blood bags to prevent any breakages or twists to ensure free flow during blood separation and collection, standardized collection methods are used. However, Such bags help in extending the storage of red blood cells and reducing the density of packed red blood cells for easy transfusion, which leads to maximized harvesting of plasma. Such benefits accelerate the demand for blood collection bags, which are anticipated to drive the growth of the whole blood collection and processing segment in the blood market during the forecast period.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a PDF Sample Report

"Besides analyzing the current market scenario, our report examines historic data from 2017 to 2021"- Technavio

Blood Market: Driver & Trend:

The incidence of cancer is increasing globally, resulting in a higher demand for blood in hospitals, notably during the blood market growth. Women with breast and cervical cancer often experience chemotherapy and radiation therapy, leading to low blood cell count and the need for blood transfusions. As more people opt for cancer treatment, surgeries, and blood transfusions also increase, needing appropriate storage and quality control of blood and blood components. Such a trend is anticipated to continue, significantly boosting the demand for blood in hospitals during the forecast period. Identify key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market. Download sample to gain access to this information.

What are the key data covered in this blood market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the blood market between 2022 and 2027.

Precise estimation of the blood market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

Growth of the market across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of blood market vendors.

Related Reports ;

The blood viscometer market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.22% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 13,049.76 thousand. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (rotational viscometers and capillary viscometers), end-user (hospitals, diagnostics, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). The increasing incidence of vascular diseases is notably driving the blood viscometer market growth.

The blood warmer devices market share is expected to increase by USD 366.99 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.54%. This report extensively covers blood warmer devices market segmentation by product (blankets and accessories and systems) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)). The increasing prevalence of hypothermia is one of the major drivers impacting the blood warmer devices market growth.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio