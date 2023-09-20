Blood Pressure Transducers Market to grow by USD 128.65 million from 2022 to 2027, North America to account for 36% of market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The blood pressure transducers market is expected to grow by USD 128.65 million from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 5.32% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market is segmented by Product (Disposable blood pressure transducers and Reusable blood pressure transducers), End-user (Hospitals, Clinics, and ASCs), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)). North America is estimated to contribute 36% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Some of the key countries that are contributing significantly to the growth of the blood pressure (BP) probe market in North America are the US and Canada. Factors such as the increasing prevalence of hypertension, adoption of technologically advanced blood pressure transducers, advanced healthcare infrastructure, rising healthcare costs, High prevalence of hypertension, and associated risk factors in end-users are contributing significantly to the global growth in blood pressure (BP) probe market in the region. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read FREE PDF Sample Report

Company Profile:

ADInstruments Pty Ltd., B L Lifesciences Pvt Ltd., B.Braun SE, BIOPAC Systems Inc., CODAN Medizinische Gerate GmbH and Co KG, Edwards Lifesciences Corp., Elcam Medical Group, Harvard Bioscience Inc., ICU Medical Inc., iWorx Systems Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Masimo Corp., MEMSCAP SA, Merit Medical Systems Inc., SCW Medicath Ltd., Smiths Group Plc, UGO BASILE S.R.L., Utah Medical Products Inc., World Precision Instruments, and Biosensors International Group Ltd.

ADInstruments Pty Ltd - The company offers disposable blood pressure transducers MLT0670 and MLT0699.

Blood Pressure Transducers Market: Segmentation Analysis

The disposable blood pressure transducers segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The invasive hemodynamic blood pressure transducer systems that change as a result of the mechanical changes in your blood pressure to electrical current, which can be measured by a histograph system, may be referred to as disposable blood pressure transducers.

Blood Pressure Transducers Market: Market Dynamics

Key Driver

Increasing focus on preventive care

Increasing incidence of hypertension

Growing geriatric population

Increasing focus on preventive care is a key factor driving market growth. Preventive healthcare is gaining more and more attention due to increasing awareness of the healthcare provided by medical professionals. Several healthcare reforms in preventive care have significantly reduced health spending without compromising the quality of treatment. In addition, some healthcare organizations are increasingly focusing on early diagnosis to reduce the burden on curative treatments that are expensive and can have a significant impact on care organizations. health care. The primary purpose of blood pressure transducers is to prevent serious events in critically ill patients from a sudden rise in blood pressure through early diagnosis. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this blood pressure transducers market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the blood pressure transducers market between 2022 and 2027.

Precise estimation of the blood pressure transducers market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the blood pressure transducers market across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the blood pressure transducer market companies.

