Blood Screening Market size to grow by USD 1.17 billion from 2022-2027| Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., Aster Clinical Lab LLP, BCAL Diagnostics Ltd., and more among the major companies in the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Blood Screening Market size is expected to grow by USD 1.17 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.42% during the forecast period, according to Technavio market research analysis. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., Aster Clinical Lab LLP, BCAL Diagnostics Ltd., Becton Dickinson and Co., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Dr Lal PathLabs Ltd., Eurofins Scientific SE, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Grifols SA, Harley Street Health Checks UK Ltd., Hemogenomics Pvt. Ltd., Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, Mankind Pharma Ltd., Metropolis Healthcare Ltd., QuidelOrtho Corp., Siemens Healthineers AG, Syantra Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read PDF Sample Report

BCAL Diagnostics Ltd: The company offers blood screening tests such as the BCAL test which is a lipid biomarker blood test with the potential to be used for breast cancer prevention, screening, and monitoring.

North America is expected to contribute 42% to the global blood screening market's growth during the forecast period. One significant factor driving the growth of the global blood screening market in North America is the increasing recognition of the importance of blood screening in ensuring the safety of the blood supply and preventing the transmission of infectious diseases. This process involves the testing of donated blood for various pathogens and health conditions before it's used for medical purposes. Advancements in medical technology, increased awareness of blood safety, regulatory requirements, and healthcare demands are all boosting the demand for blood screening in North America. Consequently, these factors are expected to foster market growth in the region between 2022 - 2027.

The market is segmented by Component (Reagents and kits, Instruments, and Software and services), End-user (Blood bank and Hospitals), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The reagents and kits segment is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period. This segment plays a significant role in laboratory testing procedures, particularly in screening donated blood for infectious diseases to ensure its safety for transfusion. Reagents are substances or compounds employed in laboratory tests to initiate a chemical reaction with specific elements within a sample, such as blood.

Driver

Blood screening ensures a safe blood supply by detecting infections and diseases.

Growing demand for blood transfusions emphasizes efficient blood screening processes.

Advancements in medical treatments, surgeries, organ transplants, and trauma care drive the need for safe blood products.

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and medical conditions necessitating surgeries or treatments fuels the demand for comprehensive blood screening, positively impacting market growth.

Trend - A key factor shaping the blood screening market growth is the automation of the blood screening process.

Executive Summary Market Landscape Market Sizing Historic Market Sizes Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation by Component Market Segmentation by End-User Market Segmentation by Geography Customer Landscape Geographic Landscape Drivers, Challenges, & Trends Company Landscape Company Analysis Appendix

