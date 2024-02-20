Blood Warmers Global Market Report 2024: A $1.74 Billion Market by 2028, Registering a 8.5% CAGR

DUBLIN, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Blood Warmers Global Market Report 2024" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global blood warmers market, vital for improving patient care and surgical outcomes, is experiencing a significant upswing according to a newly published research report. This comprehensive analysis captures the burgeoning market, which is projected to swell from $1.15 billion in 2023 to an anticipated $1.26 billion in 2024, marking a remarkable CAGR of 9.3%.

With surgical procedures and trauma cases on the rise, the demand for blood warmers intensifies. These devices are essential for preventing hypothermia during surgeries, especially with the notable increase of 54% in surgical interventions in 2021 alone. The report highlights factors such as technological advancements, increased use in military operations, and the expanding role of blood warmers in obstetrics and neonatal care, which are collectively catalyzing the market's expansion.

Forecasting ahead, the market is set to reach $1.74 billion by 2028, at an 8.5% CAGR. Key growth accelerators include burgeoning demand in point-of-care settings, the surge in blood transfusion services, and breakthroughs in device portability and critical care integration. Significantly, rising healthcare expenditures, which reached $331 billion in 2022, have played a pivotal role in fueling the accessibility and development of blood warmer technologies.

The report examines the shifting dynamics, with strategic partnerships such as the collaboration between QinFlow and Life-Assist pointing to a thriving sector that continues to innovate and broaden its market presence. North America holds the reins as the largest contributor to market size while Asia-Pacific is surging forward as the fastest-growing region.

Increased surgical procedures necessitating temperature control during operations

Growing healthcare investment in advanced medical technologies

Innovative products like MEQU's M Station enhancing efficiency and safety in transfusions

Strategic collaborations bolstering product distribution and performance

A highlight of the report details the acquisition of Smiths Medical by ICU Medical Inc. in January 2022, a strategic move expanding ICU Medical's influence in infusion therapy realms. The synergy between these companies underscores a market that is continuously evolving to meet acute medical needs effectively.

The analysis within the blood warmers market report covers diverse types of devices, ranging from portable to non-portable variants, and their applications across surgeries, acute care, newborn care, and home care settings. The report delivers indispensable insights for end users such as hospitals, ambulatory services, and defense forces, to navigate the healthcare landscape proficiently.

With coverage across diverse geographical regions and countries, from Australia to the USA and Canada, the report also explores the nuances of market values and the extensive range of products that make up the blood warmer ecosystem.

As the market continues to adapt and grow, the blood warmers research report offers a panoramic view of the current industry status and prospective developments. This report is an unparalleled resource for stakeholders seeking to understand and leverage the opportunities in the rapidly evolving blood warmers market landscape.

Key Markets Covered:

By Type: Portable blood warmers; Non-portable blood warmers

By Application: Surgery; Acute care; Newborn care; Homecare; Other Applications

By End-User: Hospitals Or Clinics; Ambulatory services; Defense forces; Rescue forces

Companies Profiled

3M Company

Company Kimberly-Clark

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

Stryker Corporation

GE Healthcare

Grifols S.A

ICU Medical

Gentherm Medical

SARSTEDT AG & Co. KG

Vyaire Medical Inc.

Meridian Medical Technologies

Mennen Medical

QED Medical

MTRE Advanced Technologies Ltd.

Sino Medical-Device Technology Co. Ltd.

Geratherm Medical AG

Paragon Medical

EMIT Corporation

Belmont Medical

Estill Medical Technologies Inc.

the Surgical Company PTM

Smisson-Cartledge Biomedical

Barkey GmbH & Co. KG

Thermal Angel

Enthermics Medical Systems

