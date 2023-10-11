Bloody Disgusting x Spencer's Horror-Themed Collab Collection Drops Just in Time for Halloween

Bloody Disgusting apparel will appear exclusively in all 680+ retail stores nationwide and on Spencer's.com

The collection celebrates some of the most iconic faces in horror together for the first time.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cineverse (NASDAQ: CNVS) revealed today that its horror brand, Bloody Disgusting, has launched an exclusive partnership with the malls most iconic retail powerhouse Spencer's, reaching over 680 stores nationwide. Bloody Disgusting produced this new line in partnership with apparel licensee Ripple Junction.

The exclusive Bloody Disgusting merchandise line celebrates several of the most revered faces in horror, with collaborations including Terrifier's Art The Clown, Child's Play's Chucky, Halloween's Michael Myers, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre's Leatherface, Friday the 13th's Jason Voorhees, The Exorcist's Regan and the Killer Klowns From Outer Space all printed on premium pigment-dyed heavyweight T-shirts branded with a dripping Bloody Disgusting logo. The apparel is available online here.

The launch marks the scariest collab yet for Spencer's for the Halloween season, and Bloody Disgusting is featured at the front-of-store with a full window display from today until October 31st. In addition, Spencer's and Bloody Disgusting will be activating their impressive influencer network along with their combined social following of 7M+. Spencer's will be hosting a nationwide in-store event and giveaway from Oct 19th to 22nd to celebrate the launch and all things horror.

"Bloody Disgusting puts fans first in our mission to be their number one destination for all things horror. Partnering with Spencer's, the undisputed mall destination for horror fans, is the perfect fit for the fans. We are thrilled to launch this collection nationwide for this Halloween season," said Tom Owen, Managing Director of Bloody Disgusting/Cineverse.

About Bloody Disgusting

Bloody Disgusting is the world's largest destination for horror fans, with an audience of over 20 million. Trusted since 2001 as the first source for breaking and in-depth coverage of all things horror, the Cineverse owned media company produces its award-winning namesake website, mobile app and the number one podcast network for horror fans BloodyFM. In addition to Bloody-Disgusting.com, it powers a streaming TV service (SCREAMBOX) and FAST channel (SCREAMBOX TV), and connects with fans across theatrical film releases, home entertainment, consumer products and live events.

About Cineverse

Cineverse is a global streaming technology and entertainment company, boasting one of the world's largest portfolios of streaming channels and content libraries. Cineverse entertains consumers worldwide through a range of SVOD, AVOD, and FAST channels, all powered by its advanced proprietary technology platform. In addition, Cineverse provides technology services to some of the world's largest media, retail, and technology companies. For more information, visit www.cineverse.com .

About Spencer's

Spencer's (SpencersOnline.com) is the ultimate destination to find the latest edgy, outrageous, and unique accessories and apparel. For 75 years, Spencer's has celebrated, embraced, and created current trends through t-shirts, accessories, jewelry, drinkware, sexual health and wellness, and more. Founded in 1947 as a mail-order catalog in Pennsylvania, the company opened its first brick-and-mortar store in 1963 and has since grown to over 680 retail locations, in addition to an online presence.

About Ripple Junction

Founded in 1992 and recently named one of Inc. Magazine's fastest-growing privately held companies, Ripple Junction is an industry-leading creator of licensed pop culture apparel and accessories, holding licenses from Warner Bros., Disney, NBCUniversal, and Sony Pictures, among many others.

