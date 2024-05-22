Bloom Academy Launches Franchising Opportunities Throughout Southeast

Next generation of premier childcare is prime for expansion

PUNTA GORDA, Fla., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloom Academy, the premier childcare provider in Southwest Florida, is officially launching franchise opportunities in Tier 1 markets across the Southeastern U.S., seeking new locations for their proven preschool model.

With headquarters near Fort Myers, Fla., Bloom has been operating multiple locations of Bloom Academy in Florida for over 12 years, nurturing thousands of children from ages six weeks to 12 years.

"The decision to begin franchising was just as easy a choice as it was to start Bloom Academy," says Casey Kennedy, Bloom Founder and CEO. "Our goal is to provide an unparalleled childcare experience for families that aligns with the needs of modern parents while prioritizing a human-centric and child-centric approach.

"With successful growth in Florida, we knew our business model was ready for further expansion," Kennedy added. "Franchising with Bloom Academy is not only financially beneficial but also provides an opportunity to give back to the community. Bloom enables a loving and nurturing environment that fosters the growth of children and their families."

Bloom Academy's approach to early childhood development celebrates each child's uniqueness, allowing them to learn through play and their own curiosity, interests, and drive to discover. Bloom encourages exploration to try new things, preparing young thinkers for new experiences and allows them to grow their own way. The Bloom curriculum is based around developing well-rounded, confident children through a robust nature initiative and a "screen-free standard" that prioritizes engagement and creativity over digital distractions. This adaptable approach emphasizes age-appropriate activities and engagement, coupled with small class sizes and low teacher-to-child ratios, encouraging independence, creativity, and critical thinking skills for each child.

Bloom Academy is seeking franchisees who share their same vision and enthusiasm for nurturing young minds. Strengthened by a community of passionate and purpose-driven franchisees, Bloom Academy is poised to become the preeminent early learning academy that neighborhoods across America aspire to have.

"I'm thrilled to be part of Bloom's pioneering journey, and I'm confident there's a community of like-minded individuals ready to join us," said Bob Kirschner, vice president of franchise development at Bloom Academy. "With its innovative business model and demonstrated success, Bloom is primed to thrive in any market. We're seeking purpose-driven franchisees eager to seize the opportunity in Tier 1 markets to make a meaningful impact in childcare."

Bloom Academy's initial target markets for growth include Sarasota, Wesley Chapel and Tampa because research indicates these areas have childcare deserts where additional services would help meet the needs of parents with young children. The company also aspires to grow into larger Southeast markets including Orlando, metro Atlanta and beyond.

Bloom Academy offers two franchise models, a Signature model ideally suited for a new build on 1 to 1.5 acres, or a Boutique model for urban areas with a smaller footprint. Details are available by request and via the website link.

For information about Bloom Academy's franchise opportunities, visit BloomFranchising.com.

About Bloom Academy

Bloom Academy is a Florida-based preschool serving children ages six weeks to 12 years. Bloom provides a high-quality childcare experience to students, parents, and early childhood educators. Founded by Florida mom Casey Kennedy in 2012, Bloom currently has multiple locations open in Florida and is offering people passionate about the next generation an opportunity to become franchisees. Bloom's mission, business model and unique approach to education and learning sets its franchise partners up for long-term success. To learn more, visit BloomAcademyPreschool.com.

