Bloom Cannabis Expands in Ohio with New Athens Dispensary

ATHENS, Ohio, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloom Cannabis Dispensaries is proud to announce the upcoming opening of its seventh Ohio dispensary, located at 9 W Stimson Ave, Athens, OH 45701. The Athens store will soon welcome patients and adult-use customers, bringing Bloom's curated menu and community-focused approach to southeast Ohio.

A Store Designed Around the Customer

At Bloom, shopping for cannabis is more than a transaction—it's about discovery, education, and access to products that fit each customer's unique needs. The new Athens dispensary offers a modern, welcoming design, digital menus, and knowledgeable staff ready to guide shoppers through an extensive product lineup.

Customers can look forward to:

Exclusive product offerings only available at Bloom

A wide selection of flower, concentrates, vapes, edibles, tinctures, and topicals from Ohio's top cultivators and processors

top cultivators and processors Daily savings, special promotions, and a loyalty reward program

Fast, personalized service with convenient online ordering and in-store pickup

Expanding Access Across Ohio

The Athens opening marks Bloom's seventh dispensary in the state and is part of the company's continued growth strategy to expand access to safe, high-quality cannabis across Ohio.

"Our mission has always been to pair trusted guidance with the best products available," said Nicole Stark, CEO of Bloom Cannabis. "With the Athens location, we're excited to bring our premium selection and customer-first approach to an even wider community."

About Bloom Cannabis

Bloom Cannabis Dispensaries is a family-founded, Ohio-based company dedicated to making cannabis accessible, personal, and done right. With seven locations across the state, Bloom offers exclusive brands, educational resources, and a community-first approach to cannabis retail.

For store hours, online ordering, or to find the nearest Bloom location, visit bloomohio.com .

CONTACT: [email protected]

