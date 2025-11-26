Bloom Gives Back This Holiday Season with Toys for Tots Drive and Local Food Pantry Support

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloom, a leading cannabis dispensary group, is celebrating the spirit of the season by giving back to the communities it serves through a Toys for Tots donation event and a series of local food drives.

Throughout the holiday season, Bloom locations will collect new, unwrapped toys to support the Toys for Tots program, helping bring joy to children in need. In addition, Bloom will host food drives benefiting local food pantries and community organizations, inviting patients, caregivers, and community members to donate non-perishable items for families facing food insecurity.

"Our patients and communities are at the heart of everything we do," said Nicole Stark, CEO of Bloom Cannabis. "The holidays can be a difficult time for many families, and we're grateful to use our footprint and our voice to help make the season a little brighter—whether that's through a hot meal on the table or a toy under the tree."

Bloom's holiday initiatives include:

Toys for Tots Donation Event

Collection of new, unwrapped toys at participating Bloom dispensaries

All toys will be delivered to Toys for Tots for distribution to local children in need

In-store signage and staff will help educate patients on how to participate

Community Food Drives

Non-perishable food items collected at Bloom locations to support local food banks and pantries

Focus on shelf-stable staples such as canned goods, pasta, rice, cereal, and baby items

Direct partnerships with community organizations to ensure donations reach local families quickly and efficiently

Bloom's holiday giving efforts are part of the company's broader commitment to community engagement, patient care, and responsible industry leadership. In addition to these seasonal initiatives, Bloom regularly collaborates with local organizations, advocacy groups, and educational partners to support health, wellness, and equitable access in the regions it serves.

Community members interested in participating can visit their local Bloom dispensary for details on drop-off locations, donation deadlines, and participating partners.

About Bloom

Bloom Cannabis Dispensaries is a family-founded, Ohio-based company dedicated to providing cannabis that is affordable, customer-focused, and held to the highest standards. With seven locations across the state, Bloom offers exclusive brands, educational resources, and a community-first approach to cannabis retail.

For store hours, online ordering, or to find the nearest Bloom location, visit bloomohio.com .

SOURCE Bloom Cannabis