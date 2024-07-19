Bloom Nutrition Introduces Bloom Sparkling Energy Drinks

The viral wellness brand introduces its first ready-to-drink canned beverage, revolutionizing the energy drink category with better-for-you ingredients

LOS ANGELES, July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloom Nutrition , one of the fastest-growing supplement brands of the decade, known best as the #1 Greens brand in the United States, today launches Bloom Sparkling Energy, the brand's first ready-to-drink canned beverage. Available exclusively at Target stores nationwide, Bloom Sparkling Energy offers a delicious new option made with better-for-you ingredients in the growing energy drink category. The expansion into energy drinks bolsters Bloom's commitment to delivering flavor-forward, benefit-driven wellness solutions.

Greg LaVecchia and Mari Llewellyn, Bloom's Co-Founders Bloom Nutrition's New Sparkling Energy Drinks

"Our mission is to help everyone bloom into their best selves, and energy consistently comes up as a key concern for Bloom consumers," says Mari Llewellyn, co-founder of Bloom Nutrition. "We heard our community's demands for an energy drink that not only fits their busy lifestyles, but prioritizes great taste and healthier ingredients. Bloom Sparkling Energy offers a delicious boost of clean energy whenever you need it."

Entering a rapidly growing category that is poised for innovation, Bloom Sparkling Energy Drinks are meticulously crafted for the wellness-minded consumer, aiming to elevate the experience of traditional energy drinks. Formulated with healthier ingredients, including 180mg of natural caffeine from coffee bean extract, prebiotic fiber and functional ingredients, like lychee extract, apple cider vinegar, L-theanine and B vitamins, each can of Bloom Sparkling Energy delivers a superior taste experience and clean energy, with just 10 calories and 0g of sugar.

When it came time to select an exclusive retailer for their new beverage venture, Bloom turned to Target, a tried-and-true partner of the brand since first launching in retail in late 2022. "Target has been instrumental to our success. Together we made Bloom the #1 Greens brand and brought new consumers to the space," says Bloom co-founder, Greg LaVecchia. "We're excited to build on our partnership and achieve a similar impact within the Energy Drinks category."

In 2021, Bloom Nutrition's Greens & Superfoods powder became a TikTok-viral wellness sensation, holding the recognition of being the #1 Greens in the US. Since then, Bloom has become a leading supplement brand among female consumers, available at all major retailers nationwide including Target, Walmart, Sam's Club, Kroger, GNC and more. This rapid expansion is primed for continued growth following the brand's recent partnership with Nutrabolt earlier this year.

"The unwavering commitment that founders Mari and Greg have to their community continues to be the driving force behind the Bloom business," says Doss Cunningham, founder of Nutrabolt. "We are excited to offer Nutrabolt's expertise in beverage innovation and commercial expansion to help make their vision a reality and fulfill their consumers' ever-growing needs and goals."

Bloom Sparkling Energy Drinks will launch in four delicious flavors - Raspberry Lemon, Cherry Lime, Peach Mango and Strawberry Watermelon - available exclusively at Target at $2.59 per can. For more information, visit bloomnu.com and follow @bloomsupps on Instagram and @bloomnu on TikTok.

About Bloom Nutrition

Bloom Nutrition is on a mission to help everyone bloom into their best selves with high quality health supplements reimagined with flavor and function. After hitting rock bottom mentally and physically, co-founder Mari Llewellyn turned to fitness, losing over 90 pounds and transforming her life with the help of her now-husband, Greg LaVecchia. She was inspired to help others do the same, and with that mindset, Bloom was born. Founded in 2019, Bloom is redefining the health & wellness space with easy-to-use supplements designed to give your body the nutrients it needs to bloom.

Bloom is most known for their Greens & Superfoods powder, which has gone viral on TikTok for its great tasting flavors and benefit-driven formula that helps support gut health, relieve bloat and promote energy. Since then, Greens, along with Bloom's suite of wellness products such as pre-workout, protein powders and collagen creamers, have experienced exponential growth. What began as a social media native brand, has quickly become the #1 Greens brand in the US, and is now available at thousands of retailers nationwide including Target, Walmart, Sam's Club, GNC and more. Bloom's community-driven approach and accessible branding has garnered a loyal Gen Z and millennial following across the nation. For more information, please visit bloomnu.com .

SOURCE Bloom Nutrition