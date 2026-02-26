Bloomberg and Kaiko Collaborate on Initiative to Develop On-Chain Data Access for Tokenized Markets

Initial focus of the collaboration is designed to support access to Bloomberg's Data License offerings via Kaiko's infrastructure, targeting U.S. Treasuries and repo workflows on the Canton Network

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg and Kaiko today announced a joint initiative to develop a pathway for Bloomberg's trusted Data License offerings to be accessed on-chain via Kaiko's infrastructure. The work is intended to focus initially on support for tokenized U.S. Treasuries and repo workflows on the Canton Network, the privacy-enabled, interoperable blockchain network designed for institutional finance.

By seeking to provide access to high-quality reference data directly on-chain, the collaboration aims to address a persistent challenge in existing workflows. Disputes arise from inconsistent data sources, timing mismatches, and fragmented pipelines, creating operational friction and increasing reconciliation costs. By using tokenized workflows with Bloomberg data available on-chain, counterparties will be able to reference a single, verifiable source, eliminating ambiguity and enabling automation.

This collaboration will utilize Kaiko's data on-ramp service, launched on the Canton Network in August 2025, to securely write off-chain market data on-chain while maintaining IP ownership, licensing compliance, and auditability. Entitlement controls are designed to ensure only licensed participants can access Bloomberg data, consistent with traditional data licensing frameworks.

"Institutional clients increasingly expect the same trusted Bloomberg data they utilize in traditional markets to be available on-chain," said Emilie Gallagher, Global Head of Commodities and FX at Bloomberg. "This collaboration reflects our commitment to meeting clients where they operate, as we work towards extending our Data License offerings into new environments while maintaining the same standards of quality, governance, and entitlement."

Through Kaiko's secure data on-ramp infrastructure, Bloomberg Data License offerings, including security master data and evaluated pricing, will be accessible on-chain by entitled participants. This will allow counterparties to reference a single, verifiable source, reducing reconciliation risk and supporting more on-chain workflows as markets evolve and clients adapt to new technologies.

While the initial phase focuses on supporting tokenized U.S. Treasuries and repo workflows, the initiative is designed to expand to additional asset classes, use cases and communities based on client demand and market evolution.

Bloomberg has a long history of delivering institutional-quality reference data, supporting risk management, valuation, and regulatory needs across global capital markets. Working to bring the data on-chain reflects Bloomberg's broader approach to serving clients across both traditional and next-generation financial systems, working with industry leaders while maintaining enterprise standards for entitlement, compliance and infrastructure neutrality.

"Bringing institutional-grade valuation data on-chain represents a fundamental shift in how financial markets operate," said Ambre Soubiran, CEO of Kaiko. "Collaborating with Bloomberg will extend the availability of market data used in traditional markets to now support the next generation of tokenized securities infrastructure. This is about access to world-class data to build the foundation for scalable on-chain capital markets."

Kaiko and Bloomberg are working to establish the data infrastructure foundation that institutional participants require to operate with confidence in on-chain capital markets. Bloomberg Data License offerings delivered through Kaiko's proven data on-ramp infrastructure will enable Canton Network participants to build on-chain to support use-cases such as collateral management and repo trading with confidence in data quality, regulatory compliance, and operational reliability.

Click here to request to join the beta program for future digital assets solutions.

About Kaiko:

Kaiko is the global independent leader in digital assets market data, analytics, indices, and pricing for institutional investors, financial services firms, and regulators. Kaiko provides the foundational data infrastructure bridging traditional finance and on-chain capital markets through regulatory-compliant and auditable data. For over 10 years, Kaiko has delivered the trusted, transparent, and actionable financial data that institutions need to navigate both centralized and decentralized digital assets markets. To learn more about Kaiko's data on-ramp services and Canton Network integration, visit onchain.kaiko.com/canton .

About Bloomberg:

Bloomberg is a global leader in business and financial information, delivering trusted data, news, and insights that bring transparency, efficiency, and fairness to markets. The company helps connect influential communities across the global financial ecosystem via reliable technology solutions that enable our customers to make more informed decisions and foster better collaboration. For more information, visit Bloomberg.com/company or request a demo.

SOURCE Bloomberg