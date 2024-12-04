Bloomberg Announces PORT Enterprise Data Delivery to Snowflake with Data License Plus (DL+)

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg today announced that PORT Enterprise clients can access their portfolio analytics data in Snowflake utilizing the existing integration between its data management solution, Data License Plus (DL+), and the Snowflake AI Data Cloud. Customers can now seamlessly bring together all of their Bloomberg datasets such as pricing, reference and ESG data alongside their portfolio analytics, and easily access the data in Snowflake.

This interoperability across Bloomberg solutions addresses the evolution of how our customers consume and use data across the enterprise. Currently, many asset managers and asset owners possess large volumes of different datasets, and piecing that data together in their environment of choice can be a complex, time-consuming process. The ability to unify datasets together in one place with portfolio analytics can be transformative in streamlining day-to-day workflow.

With the existing integration between DL+ and Snowflake, mutual clients of PORT Enterprise and Snowflake now have the option to have their portfolio analytics data natively delivered to the data warehouse as part of their regularly scheduled overnight reporting process.

"Utilizing DL+ to deliver PORT Enterprise datasets to Snowflake enables our customers to benefit from modeled data and a streamlined cloud delivery process, while also reducing reliance on IT resources," said Josef Kirkland, Global Head Portfolio & Risk Analytics, Bloomberg. "Bloomberg is committed to making our solutions accessible where our clients need them, and by simplifying the process by which they bring their data and analytics together, we are driving greater efficiency into their workflows."

PORT Enterprise is a premium offering with more than 600 clients that provides sophisticated portfolio risk and return attribution capabilities with enhanced customization and batch reporting for enterprise usage. Access to Bloomberg's Multi-Asset Class (MAC3) fundamental risk factor models provides clients with the most advanced suite of risk forecasting, including Tracking Error volatility, VAR, and scenario analysis. PORT Enterprise is part of Bloomberg Buy-Side Solutions, which deliver front-to-back technology across the investment lifecycle.

DL+ is a managed service which aggregates, organizes and links licensed Bloomberg data and multi-vendor ESG content into a single Unified Data Model, enabling users to more efficiently explore and interact with the data to gain even greater value. DL+ also enhances the client experience by making data more accessible, transparent and usable throughout the enterprise, delivered directly into clients' cloud-based research environments, while reducing processing efforts. Bloomberg's Data License content spans reference, ESG, pricing, risk, regulation, fundamentals, estimates and history data covering more than 70 million securities and 40,000 data fields.

