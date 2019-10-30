Bloomberg Commodity Index 2020 Target Weights Announced

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg announced today the 2020 target weights and composition for the Bloomberg Commodity Index ("BCOM"). Launched in 1998, with historical information going back to 1960, BCOM is the most widely used commodity benchmark. Composed of 23 exchange-traded contracts on physical commodities, the 2020 target weights become effective January 2020.

The precious metals group weight will increase by 1.27% to 17.4%, led by gold. Since the index's inception, precious metals and gold target weights have never been higher. The energy group will dip below 30% for the first time due to a weight decrease in all energy components except WTI crude oil. WTI overtakes natural gas as the highest individual weight since the addition of Brent Crude in 2012. In addition, driven by volume, the spread will widen between WTI and Brent Crude oil target weights to nearly 1%, the most since 2014. Overall, BCOM will see weight increases in precious metals and softs, and decreases in energy, grains, industrial metals, and livestock.

Target weights of all BCOM components for 2020, as well as their comparative weights in 2019:

Group Commodity Ticker 2020 2019 Energy WTI Crude Oil CL 7.9906450% 7.6578610% Natural Gas NG 7.9601350% 8.2601380% Brent Crude Oil CO 7.0093550% 7.3421390% Low Sulphur Gas Oil QS 2.5990850% 2.6247780% RBOB Gasoline XB 2.2583580% 2.2941050% ULS Diesel HO 2.1137150% 2.1596670%



29.93% 30.34% Grains Corn C 5.8331390% 5.8921720% Soybeans S 5.6367600% 6.0250010% Soybean Meal SM 3.2950770% 3.4430260% Wheat W 3.0422510% 3.1403970% Soybean Oil BO 2.8985800% 3.1037850% HRW Wheat KW 1.4859640% 1.2937850%



22.19% 22.90% Industrial Metals Copper HG 6.9605820% 7.3185670% Aluminum LA 4.3266510% 4.4126180% Zinc LX 3.4262380% 3.2068700% Nickel LN 2.7507970% 2.7093210%



17.46% 17.65% Precious Metals Gold GC 13.6224130% 12.2425030% Silver SI 3.7785780% 3.8878360%



17.40% 16.13% Softs Sugar SB 3.0098940% 3.1480610% Coffee KC 2.7121520% 2.4780560% Cotton CT 1.4915570% 1.4194190%



7.21% 7.05% Livestock Live Cattle LC 4.0201190% 4.0907470% Lean Hogs LH 1.7779520% 1.8491490%



5.80% 5.94%

Target weights are determined in accordance with the rules described in the BCOM methodology . The index rules account for liquidity and production data in a 2:1 ratio and subject to the following requirements for diversification and minimum weights:

No group may constitute >33% weight

No single commodity, together with its derivatives, may constitute >25% weight

No single commodity may constitute >15% weight

For additional information and licensing opportunities, please contact commodities@bloombergindices.com or visit bloombergindices.com .

Bloomberg customers can visit IN on the Bloomberg Terminal for index performance and analytics.

About Bloomberg

Bloomberg, the global business and financial information and news leader, gives influential decision makers a critical edge by connecting them to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas. The company's strength – delivering data, news and analytics through innovative technology, quickly and accurately – is at the core of the Bloomberg Terminal. Bloomberg's enterprise solutions build on the company's core strength: leveraging technology to allow customers to access, integrate, distribute and manage data and information across organizations more efficiently and effectively. For more information, visit Bloomberg.com/company or request a demo .

