Bloomberg Launches Virtual Data Room to Seamlessly Evaluate Its Extensive Catalog of Data for Faster Decision Making

New Virtual Data Room environment reduces the time it takes to discover, acquire and action Bloomberg's Data License Content for enterprise-wide use





Hosted in the cloud via Python Jupyter Notebooks that come pre-populated and can be customized for robust analysis





Significantly cuts down on the time and resources it takes to evaluate data for a variety of investment research and operational workflows

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg today announced the launch of its new Virtual Data Room (VDR) environment where customers can immediately interact with Bloomberg's extensive Bulk Data License datasets before they subscribe. Hosted in Python-based Jupyter Notebooks, a popular coding environment for data scientists, Bloomberg's VDR makes it faster than ever to investigate the coverage, quality, and usability of Bloomberg datasets.

Traditionally, the process of evaluating data can take upwards of 90 days with more than half of the time spent on administrative tasks. Once access to the data is granted, customers have to spend significant time reading documentation, loading data, and then preparing the data for analysis to write Python code for executing common data testing tasks.

Bloomberg's VDR cuts out all of these steps by providing a secure cloud-based environment where the data is preloaded with editable Jupyter notebooks so users can immediately review Bloomberg's bulk datasets schema, linking abilities, coverage by country, currency, sector, and more. In addition to common Python libraries, clients can edit the Jupyter notebooks to answer specific questions about their unique requirements, such as corporate actions, calculations and more.

"The Virtual Data Room is akin to test driving a new car before you buy it," said Brian Doherty, Global Head of Data License at Bloomberg. "Firms are being inundated with more and larger volumes of data and they need a way to assess this data deluge. Bloomberg's Virtual Data Room provides an opportunity for developers, analysts, quants, and data scientists to investigate the quality and usability of Bloomberg's data so they can make data buying decisions faster and with more confidence."

Bloomberg's VDR is readily available where customers go to access their Data License content at data.bloomberg.com or by entering Data <GO> on the Bloomberg Terminal. With just a login to Bloomberg's intuitive online data catalog, customers can begin testing Bloomberg's bulk dataset spanning company data, sustainability data, pricing, reference data, and more. Bloomberg's VDR is continuously expanding to include more bulk datasets available for testing to meet a variety of evolving use cases. To learn more, click here.

About Bloomberg Enterprise Data

Bloomberg's Enterprise Data business transforms the way customers extract value from data by providing comprehensive coverage and high data quality. Enterprise Data produces pricing, reference, regulatory and research datasets, real-time market, event and news data, liquidity analytics along with data management and distribution technologies.

About Bloomberg

Bloomberg is a global leader in business and financial information, delivering trusted data, news, and insights that bring transparency, efficiency, and fairness to markets. The company helps connect influential communities across the global financial ecosystem via reliable technology solutions that enable our customers to make more informed decisions and foster better collaboration. For more information, visit Bloomberg.com/company or request a demo.

SOURCE Bloomberg