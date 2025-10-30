Bloomberg Commodity Index 2026 Target Weights Announced

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg announced the 2026 target weights and composition for the Bloomberg Commodity Index ("BCOM"). Launched in 1998, with historical information dating back to 1960, BCOM is a widely tracked benchmark for the commodities market (estimated AUM $108.8B). As of January 2026, the BCOM will be composed of 25 exchange-traded contracts on physical commodities; the herein announced BCOM 2026 target weights will take effect during the January 2026 Roll Period.



As a result of this year's reconstitution, Cocoa has successfully met the Bloomberg Commodity Index (BCOM) inclusion criteria for two consecutive years and will therefore be reintroduced to the index in 2026. Cocoa previously featured in BCOM with men the floor weight of 2%, from inception to 2005. Notable changes for the 2026 BCOM target weights include:

The Energy group declined slightly to 29.44%, led by lower weightings to Natural Gas (from 7.78% to 7.20%) and WTI Crude Oil (from 6.97% to 6.64%).

Brent Crude Oil rose to 8.36%, its highest target weight on record, maintaining Energy's standing as the index's largest group. This represents the largest divergence between WTI and Brent weights since the inclusion of Brent Crude and marks the lowest WTI Crude weighting in the history of the index, highlighting the continued shift in global crude market dynamics within BCOM.

The Precious Metals group edged higher to 18.84%, supported by a slight increase in Gold (from 14.29% to 14.90%), which remains BCOM's largest individual component.

The Industrial Metals group edged higher to 15.76%, driven by an increased weighting in Copper (from 5.37% to 6.36%).

Amongst the Grains, overall exposure declined to 21.15%, led by decreases in Corn, Soybeans, and Soybean Meal, while Livestock rose to 5.64% on gains in Live Cattle.

The Softs group saw the largest relative increase up to 9.17% from 7.61%, reflecting the reintroduction of Cocoa and strengthening BCOM's agricultural diversification.

Table of 2025 & 2026 Target Weights of all BCOM components and groups, is listed below:

Group Commodity Ticker 2026 Target Weight 2025 Target Weight Energy Brent Crude Oil CO 8.3601560 % 8.0339950 % Natural Gas NG 7.1979390 % 7.7783690 % WTI Crude Oil CL 6.6398440 % 6.9660050 % Low Sulphur Gas Oil QS 2.8905650 % 2.8583140 % ULS Diesel HO 2.1922500 % 2.2039330 % RBOB Gasoline XB 2.1547210 % 2.1702560 %



29.4354750 % 30.0108720 % Grains Corn C 5.5282010 % 5.6241090 % Soybeans S 5.3553310 % 5.9660320 % Soybean Meal SM 2.9334730 % 3.5290020 % Soybean Oil BO 2.8238430 % 3.3642880 % Wheat W 2.7217050 % 2.8250830 % HRW Wheat KW 1.7911420 % 1.8422120 %



21.1536950 % 23.1507260 % Industrial Metals Copper HG 6.3619800 % 5.3747820 % Aluminum LA 3.9706420 % 4.1595000 % Zinc LX 2.2499310 % 2.2654760 % Nickel LN 2.2277770 % 2.3993070 % Lead LL 0.9498210 % 0.9219700 %



15.7601510 % 15.1210350 % Precious Metals Gold GC 14.8957290 % 14.2907530 % Silver SI 3.9436440 % 4.4913890 %



18.8393730 % 18.7821420 % Softs Sugar SB 2.9514230 % 2.9956340 % Coffee KC 2.9145510 % 3.0069210 % Cocoa CC 1.7136990 % 0.0000000 % Cotton CT 1.5949790 % 1.6071050 %



9.1746520 % 7.6096600 % Livestock Live Cattle LC 3.8580150 % 3.5918600 % Lean Hogs LH 1.7786400 % 1.7337010 %



5.6366550 % 5.3255610 %

The annual BCOM Target Weights are determined in accordance with the rules described in the BCOM methodology. The index rules account for liquidity and production data in a 2:1 ratio and are subject to the following requirements for diversification and minimum weights:

No group may see its weight exceed 33%

No single commodity, together with its derivatives, may see its weight exceed 25%

No single commodity may see its weight exceed 15%

No single commodity may constitute less than 2% of the Index as liquidity allows

Bloomberg Terminal users can visit IN <GO> on the Bloomberg Terminal for index performance and analytics. For additional information and licensing opportunities, please contact [email protected] or visit bloombergindices.com.

