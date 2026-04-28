Bloomberg Expands Global Equity Offering with Australia Domestic Equity Indices

New indices deliver transparent, comprehensive access to Australian equities for benchmarking and investment applications

NEW YORK and SYDNEY, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg today announced the launch of the new Bloomberg Australia Domestic Equity Indices. The indices are designed to provide broad and investable exposure to Australian equities for benchmarking, asset allocation, and creation of financial products for both institutional and retail investors.

"The launch of our Australia Domestic Equity Indices represents a natural evolution of our offering, building on a strong global equity foundation designed to provide a comprehensive representation of the market through the lens of the domestic investors, backed by same high standards of data quality and analytics," said Ji Zhuang, Head of APAC for Bloomberg Index Services Limited. "This expansion marks a strategic milestone in our continued commitment to Australia where we have long supported the region's investment community, being a leading fixed income benchmark provider with our flagship AusBond indices."

The Bloomberg Australia Domestic Equity Indices are built using a transparent, rules-based methodology designed to provide a comprehensive representation of the Australian equity universe. The launch includes a total of 36 new indices, spanning flagship benchmarks and a range of 'Select' indices that provide targeted exposure to the Australian equities market. This includes frequently requested segments, such as:

Bloomberg Australia Domestic 50 Index (Bloomberg ticker: AD50P)

Bloomberg Australia Domestic 100 Index (Bloomberg ticker: AD100P)

Bloomberg Australia Domestic 200 Index (Bloomberg ticker: AD200P)

Bloomberg Australia Domestic 300 Index (Bloomberg ticker: AD300P)

Bloomberg Australia Domestic Mid 50 Index (Bloomberg ticker: ADMC50P)

Bloomberg Australia Domestic Small 200 Index (Bloomberg ticker: ADS200P)

To reflect the needs of domestic investors, Bloomberg also offers index return variants that incorporate the impact of dividend franking credits, such as:

Bloomberg Australia Domestic 200 Grossed Up Franked Return Index (Bloomberg ticker: A200GF)

Bloomberg Australia Domestic 200 Superannuation Franked Return Index (Bloomberg ticker: A200SF)

Bloomberg Australia Domestic 300 Grossed Up Franked Return Index (Bloomberg ticker: A300GF)

Bloomberg Australia Domestic 300 Superannuation Franked Return Index (Bloomberg ticker: A300SF)

Together, these indices are designed to reflect the structure and dynamics of Australia's domestic equity market. Key features include:

Flexible and Customizable Design: Indices can be tailored to meet specific investment objectives, including sector, size, factor, and sustainability considerations.

Deep Integration with the Bloomberg Terminal: Bloomberg indices are fully integrated into the Bloomberg Terminal, enabling users to analyze constituents and build portfolios within a unified workflow. Clients can access index data down to the constituent level, enabling advanced analytics, portfolio construction, and performance evaluation using tools such as {MEMB <GO>} and {PORT <GO>}.

Bloomberg Equity Indices are a comprehensive set of global families covering over 99+% of the eligible free float market cap more than 40 countries. Bloomberg Equity Indices are available in global, regional, country, and sector exposures, in various currencies and returns (price/total/net). The offering also includes traditional growth and value style indices, factor index strategies, thematics, ESG customization and additional bespoke capabilities for benchmarking, asset allocation, and product creation. Flagship equity benchmarks include the World, Developed Markets and Emerging Markets Large & Mid Cap Indices, as well as the Bloomberg 500 (B500) Index.

Bloomberg clients can access the new indices on the Bloomberg Terminal at {IN <GO>}, Bloomberg's index search and discovery function on the Bloomberg Terminal. All research and index methodology documents are available on the Bloomberg Indices Documentation page.

About Bloomberg Index Services Limited

Bloomberg's index team has a proven track record in creating industry-leading and bespoke indices across asset classes, including their flagship fixed income, commodity and equity indices. BISL takes an innovative approach to delivering strategic benchmarks that help market participants address their evolving investment needs. The indices, which are seamlessly integrated with other Bloomberg solutions, draw on a comprehensive range of trusted data and reliable technology for calculations, analytics and workflow automation, along with distribution capabilities that can help amplify the visibility of our customers' products.

About Bloomberg

Bloomberg is a global leader in business and financial information, delivering trusted data, news, and insights that bring transparency, efficiency, and fairness to markets. The company helps connect influential communities across the global financial ecosystem via reliable technology solutions that enable our customers to make more informed decisions and foster better collaboration. For more information, visit Bloomberg.com/company or request a demo.

SOURCE Bloomberg L.P.