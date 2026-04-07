Bloomberg Expands Single-Asset Commodity Coverage with Launch of BCOM Global Commodity Singles Indices

Energy, metals, agriculture, livestock and additional commodities now available as Bloomberg single-asset indices

NEW YORK, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Indices announced an expansion of its single-asset index capabilities, launching the Bloomberg Global Commodity Singles Indices (BCOM Global Singles). These launches underscore the growing convergence of commodities markets within multi-asset portfolios. By offering more granular exposure to individual commodities across global markets, the BCOM Global Single Indices enable investors to better align strategies with specific macroeconomic themes and regional trends.

"Investors are increasingly seeking more precise and flexible ways to access commodities within diversified portfolios," said Jigna Gibb, Head of Commodities and Crypto Index Products at Bloomberg Index Services Limited. "At the same time, liquidity in new futures markets is deepening, making it both viable and necessary to expand beyond the core 25 commodities included in the flagship Bloomberg Commodity Index. The BCOM Global Singles extend our capabilities by offering targeted exposure to individual commodities across regions and currencies, helping investors navigate evolving market dynamics."

Bloomberg Global Commodity Singles Indices (BCOM Global Singles)

The BCOM Global singles enhance Bloomberg's commodity coverage by tracking the performance of holding and rolling a long position in individual futures contracts beyond the 25 components of the Bloomberg Commodity Index (BCOM). This expansion introduces regionally significant and non-USD denominated futures across major commodity sectors, including:

Energy

Industrial metals

Precious metals

Grains

Soft commodities

Livestock

These indices are designed to reflect the growing importance of regional market dynamics, including supply chain realignments, geopolitical developments, and increasing demand tied to energy transition and food security. For investors, the BCOM Global Single indices offer granular commodity benchmarks that can support portfolio diversification, product development, and commodity market analysis.

Bloomberg clients can access the new indices on the Bloomberg Terminal at {IN <GO>}, Bloomberg's index search and discovery function on the Bloomberg Terminal. All research and index methodology documents are available on the Bloomberg Indices Documentation page.

About Bloomberg Index Services Limited

Bloomberg's index team has a proven track record in creating industry-leading and bespoke indices across asset classes, including their flagship fixed income, commodity and equity indices. BISL takes an innovative approach to delivering strategic benchmarks that help market participants address their evolving investment needs. The indices, which are seamlessly integrated with other Bloomberg solutions, draw on a comprehensive range of trusted data and reliable technology for calculations, analytics and workflow automation, along with distribution capabilities that can help amplify the visibility of our customers' products.

About Bloomberg

Bloomberg is a global leader in business and financial information, delivering trusted data, news, and insights that bring transparency, efficiency, and fairness to markets. The company helps connect influential communities across the global financial ecosystem via reliable technology solutions that enable our customers to make more informed decisions and foster better collaboration. For more information, visit Bloomberg.com/company or request a demo.

SOURCE Bloomberg L.P.