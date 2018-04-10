Bloomberg Government Releases 2018 Spring Congressional Legislative Outlook

WASHINGTON, April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Government today issued the spring edition of Hill Watch, a semi-annual, in-depth look at the 2018 Capitol Hill agenda with comprehensive coverage of the legislative initiatives. Hill Watch delivers both analysis and the outlook for bills in both chambers of Congress. It covers legislation affecting agriculture, campaign finance, health care, immigration, international trade, regulatory policy, securities, taxation, and transportation – among other issues.

"Our team of reporters and analysts has captured all of the key issues that Congress will address after returning from spring recess," said News Director Heather Rothman of Bloomberg Government. "Border security, Dodd-Frank, and the farm bill are among the significant legislation that remains top of mind leading into the November midterms."

A copy of the spring Hill Watch is available for complimentary download at https://about.bgov.com/downloads/spring-2018-hill-watch/.

Highlights of the Hill Watch include:

Agriculture: Agriculture Secretary Perdue said he will leave the farm bill up to Congress to write, but has been a vocal advocate for stricter SNAP work requirements.

Defense: The $716 billion budget deal for national security in FY2019 is now in place, it is still unclear however, whether Congress will have separate appropriations bills.

Immigration: Neither the RAC Act nor the SAFE Act is likely to pass as a stand-alone bill, but could become part of a larger package addressing the DACA/dreamer population.

