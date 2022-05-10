Bloomberg highlighted ZAC, the Cognitive Explainable-AI (Artificial Intelligence) Image Recognition startup, for its breakthroughs using only a few training samples in US Air Force projects

demonstrated using only a few training samples, and using only an average laptop (using only CPU)

Since 2019, ZAC has had major AI and Machine Learning (ML) tech breakthroughs in the projects for the USAF (detailed 3D Aerial Object Recognition) and Bosch/ BSH (the biggest appliance maker in Europe) (Smart Appliances), demonstrated using only a few training samples, and using only an average laptop (using only CPU), for both training and recognition.

"This cannot be done with the other algorithms, such as Deep Convolutional Neural Networks (CNN) or ResNets, even with an extremely large number of training samples on a large number of GPU servers," emphasized Dr. Bijan Tadayon, CEO of ZAC.

Some applications are: autonomous vehicles, e-commerce, ads, medical, satellite/aerial imaging, security, and smart homes/ appliances.

ZAC owns a very strong IP portfolio with over 450 inventions, including 13 issued US patents.

ZAC has an impressive team of scientists and developers. The development is headed by Saied Tadayon, a scientist and veteran software developer, and a math prodigy who ranked 1st as an undergrad at Cornell, and got his PhD from Cornell at age 23.

ZAC world-renowned advisors include Prof. David Lee (Nobel Laureate, Physics), Prof. Mory Gharib (former Vice Provost of Research, Caltech), late Prof. Robert Buhrman (former Sr. Vice Provost of Research, Cornell), Prof. Mo Jamshidi (UTSA, Founding Dir. of NASA Center for Autonomous Control, and US Army Science Board member), and Prof. Gholam Peyman, MD (Inventor of LASIK, and awarded National Medal of Technology and Innovation by the US President). The late Prof. Lotfi Zadeh of UC Berkeley (Father of Fuzzy Logic, co-inventor of Z-Transform, and AI Hall-of-Fame inductee) is also one of ZAC inventors.

