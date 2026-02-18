Bloomberg Indices Expands Futures-Based Index Offering with New Eris SOFR Swap Futures Tracker Indices

New indices mark the first time an index provider brings futures-based indices to market using CME Group's Eris interest-rate swap futures

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg today announced the launch of the Bloomberg Eris SOFR Swap Futures Tracker Indices, 11 new indices designed to track the performance of holding and rolling Eris SOFR Swap futures across the US dollar interest rate curve.

The new indices provide transparent, rules-based benchmarks for monitoring SOFR swap exposure through exchange-listed futures. The launch marks Bloomberg's first futures tracker index suite referencing SOFR swap exposure delivered through a futures contract, and the first time an index provider has brought futures tracker indices to market using Eris interest rate swap futures.

"With Eris SOFR Swap Futures open interest more than doubling in 2025, market participants are further embracing exchange-listed tools for interest rate exposure and the Bloomberg Eris SOFR Swap Futures Tracker Indices offer clients a standardized way to benchmark, analyze and express views across the evolving SOFR swap curve" said Fateen Sharaby, Head of Index Derivatives at Bloomberg Index Services Limited. "This launch represents an evolution in Bloomberg's fixed income futures-based index offering, with forthcoming benchmark launches planned to capture curve structure, relative-value relationships, and spread dynamics across interest rate and credit markets."

The Bloomberg Eris SOFR Swap Futures Tracker Indices are rules-based rolling "tracker" indices that aim to reflect the performance of maintaining exposure to the front Eris SOFR Swap futures contract, rolled on a transparent and predefined schedule. The suite spans 11 tenors from 1-year through 30-year maturities and is calculated in US dollars with more than five years of historical performance. By referencing futures rather than OTC swaps, the indices reflect exposure that is centrally cleared, margin efficient, and based on publicly observable pricing, helping users evaluate SOFR curve dynamics within a consistent index framework.

"Bloomberg Indices' decision to launch indices on Eris SOFR Swap Futures creates a powerful new lens for observing SOFR swap exposure through transparent, exchange-listed futures," said Michael Riddle, CEO of Eris Innovations. "Financial institutions can use Bloomberg Eris SOFR Swap Futures Tracker Indices for a wide range of use cases, including benchmarking SOFR-linked strategies, performing curve analysis and relative value monitoring, and creating structured products."

The launch expands Bloomberg Indices existing interest rate benchmarks, which include futures-based indices on fixed income, multi-asset, currency and commodity markets.

Bloomberg clients can access the new indices on the Bloomberg Terminal at {IN <GO>} and all research and index methodology documents are available on the Bloomberg Indices Documentation page.

About Bloomberg Index Services Limited

Bloomberg's index team has a proven track record in creating industry-leading and bespoke indices across asset classes, including their flagship fixed income, commodity and equity indices. BISL takes an innovative approach to delivering strategic benchmarks that help market participants address their evolving investment needs. The indices, which are seamlessly integrated with other Bloomberg solutions, draw on a comprehensive range of trusted data and reliable technology for calculations, analytics and workflow automation, along with distribution capabilities that can help amplify the visibility of our customers' products.

About Bloomberg

Bloomberg is a global leader in business and financial information, delivering trusted data, news, and insights that bring transparency, efficiency, and fairness to markets. The company helps connect influential communities across the global financial ecosystem via reliable technology solutions that enable our customers to make more informed decisions and foster better collaboration. For more information, visit Bloomberg.com/company or request a demo.

SOURCE Bloomberg L.P.