Bloomberg Indices Expands Global Equity Offering with New Fixed-Count Domestic Indices

Bloomberg today announced an expansion to its Global Bloomberg Equity Indices Domestic Family with the launch of new fixed-count domestic indices with over 20 years of history.

The new fixed-count domestic indices share a common methodology design to group companies based on their market capitalization rankings. They offer full flexibility to meet specific investor needs to measure the market performance of any size segment for any given country or region.

Today's launch includes 50+ new benchmarks in price, total and net return versions across several countries, including the following: Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Norway, Spain, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

"This expansion positions Bloomberg Indices as a one-stop shop for clients seeking comprehensive domestic equities indices and flexibility to customize each index to meet their specific investment goals," said Allison Stone, Head of Multi-Asset Product, Bloomberg Index Services Limited. "Demands from clients grow increasingly complex and we are committed to expanding our multi-asset offering and customization capabilities to meet and exceed these evolving needs."

Speaking on the firm's adoption of Bloomberg's new fixed-count indices, Mario Romano, CEO of investment manager Sella SGR, said, "The new Bloomberg Italia fixed count indices are a welcome alternative for benchmarking the Italian market. We already utilize the Bloomberg Fixed Income indices and are pleased to have adopted the Bloomberg Italia 40, Bloomberg Italia Mid 60 and Bloomberg Italia Small 20, offering us increased flexibility to segment and measure the market against our portfolios."

These new fixed-count domestic indices complement Bloomberg's existing US Domestic Index Family and the Global non-fixed count Large, Mid, Small & Micro-cap equities offering.

Bloomberg Equity Indices are a complete set of global families covering over 99+% of the eligible free float market cap in 48 developed and emerging countries. Bloomberg Equity Indices are available in global, regional, country, and sector exposures, in various currencies and returns (price/total/net). The offering also includes traditional growth and value style indices for the US Domestic market, factor index strategies, thematics, ESG customization and additional bespoke capabilities for benchmarking, asset allocation, and product creation. Flagship equity benchmarks include the World, Developed Markets and Emerging Markets Large & Mid Cap Indices, as well as the U.S. Large Cap Index (B500).

Relevant fact sheets, methodology and research for the new index are available on the Bloomberg Equities Indices Publications page.

Bloomberg provides an independent, transparent approach to indexing for customers across the globe. Bloomberg clients can access available indices on the Bloomberg Terminal and all research and methodology for the indices are available at Bloombergindices.com.

About Bloomberg Index Services Limited

Bloomberg's index team has a proven track record in creating industry-leading and bespoke indices across asset classes, including their flagship fixed income, commodity and equity indices. Bloomberg Index Services Limited (BISL) takes an innovative approach to delivering strategic benchmarks that help market participants address their evolving investment needs. The indices, which are seamlessly integrated with other Bloomberg solutions, draw on a comprehensive range of trusted data and reliable technology for calculations, analytics and workflow automation, along with distribution capabilities that can help amplify the visibility of our customers' products.

About Bloomberg

Bloomberg is a global leader in business and financial information, delivering trusted data, news, and insights that bring transparency, efficiency, and fairness to markets. The company helps connect influential communities across the global financial ecosystem via reliable technology solutions that enable our customers to make more informed decisions and foster better collaboration. For more information, visit Bloomberg.com/company or request a demo .

