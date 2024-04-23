River Global Selects Bloomberg to Support Streamlined Front-to-Back Workflow

NEW YORK, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg announced today that River Global, a UK-based investment manager with approximately £2.8bn in AUM (as of 31 March 2023), has selected an integrated suite of Bloomberg Solutions as its new tech-stack to support front-to-back office investment workflows.

River Global offers a focused range of investment options, investing in UK, European, regional and global equity markets. It employs a pragmatic and often contrarian approach which results in several funds tilting towards value investing. The firm strengthened itself through the acquisition of investment boutiques SVM Asset Management and Saracen in 2022.

"By adopting Bloomberg's integrated offerings, we now have seamless connectivity in our workflow, ensuring efficiency and accuracy across our front, middle and back-office operations," said Phil Jones, Product and Operations Director, River Global. "We're pleased to work with Bloomberg as our choice-vendor for our investment tech-stack and look forward to continuing our work together as we optimize our strategies and scale our business."

The River Global team is utilizing the full power of Bloomberg AIM, a leading order and investment management technology solution. This includes PM <GO>, which centralizes the front-office portfolio management experience by bringing together real-time positions, market data, embedded P&L, ESG insights, research management data, as well as portfolio and security risk analytics integrated from PORT Enterprise.

The implementation of BQuant Enterprise allows the River Global team to utilize advanced analytics using Bloomberg's breadth of data and solutions, in conjunction with their own datasets and information, to develop new quantitative overlays for their investment strategies. Incorporating in-house research, alongside portfolio and liquidity analytics, will enable River Global to act quickly as it transitions from idea inception in BQuant Enterprise to order and execution management with Bloomberg. BQuant Enterprise applications developed by River Global are deployed to River Global's Portfolio Managers, providing them with quantitative insights and custom portfolio analytics to help them uncover and manage new investment opportunities.

The full suite of Bloomberg solutions adopted by River Global includes:

Bloomberg AIM, a leading order and investment management technology solution with multi-asset decision support and portfolio management, order management, trade compliance and post-trade workflows, including a strategic integration to River Global's Middle Office Outsourcer.

PORT Enterprise, Bloomberg's portfolio and risk analytics solution empowering clients to gain deeper portfolio insights through streamlined workflows that include intraday performance monitoring, historical performance attribution, risk forecasting and optimization.

BQuant Enterprise, a cloud-based analytics solution specifically designed for quantitative analysts and data scientists in the financial markets.

Bloomberg Transaction Cost Analysis (BTCA), which provides multi-asset pre-to-post trade analytics and comprehensive workflow for compliance surveillance.

EMSX, Bloomberg's equity Execution Management System

Trade Automation with Rule Builder (RBLD), a multi-asset automated trading solution for Listed Equities, ETFs, Futures, Fixed Income and FX.

Regulatory Reporting Hub (RHUB), a leading trade and transaction reporting solution that offers integrated, end-to-end reporting across a wide range of regulatory regimes, including MiFID II, SFTR, EMIR, MAS & ASIC .

"Bloomberg is committed to working with clients like River Global who have the need for a comprehensive solutions suite that can align with their current and future workflows," said Raquel Alves, Global Head of Buy-Side OMS, Bloomberg. "We're equally focused on enhancing that integrated workflow experience with the quality data, analytics, and real-time insights that Bloomberg is in the unique position to provide, and we're proud to see River Global utilize our broad set of Buy-Side offerings."

About River Global

River Global manage assets for a range of wholesale and institutional clients, focusing on listed equities. The firm offers a focused range of investment products investing in UK, European, Regional and Global equity markets run by a multi-skilled team including a number of industry veterans. Our strategies are implemented with proven investment processes and offer clients access to different risk and return factors, market cap exposures or companies that contribute positively to society or aim to achieve a real-world positive impact for the environment.

About Bloomberg

Bloomberg is a global leader in business and financial information, delivering trusted data, news, and insights that bring transparency, efficiency, and fairness to markets. The company helps connect influential communities across the global financial ecosystem via reliable technology solutions that enable our customers to make more informed decisions and foster better collaboration. For more information, visit Bloomberg.com/company or request a demo .

