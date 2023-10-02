Bloomberg Introduces Bridge AXE to Enhance All-to-All Liquidity Discovery

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg today announced the launch of Bridge AXE, an extension of the Bloomberg Bridge intermediated workflow which allows participants to anonymously post to other Bridge participants, and identify trading interests using Bloomberg's best in class liquidity discovery tools. This follows the launch of Bloomberg Bridge in Q2 2022, which has grown to more than 650 active client firms and has seen average monthly negotiated volume growth of 16% as of August 2023*.

Bloomberg continues to invest in liquidity discovery tools to facilitate efficient communication between the buy- and sell-sides and has further enhanced this offering, by extending pre-trade price discovery in connection with an all-to-all environment. Bridge AXE allows the buy-side to discreetly propose, identify, and engage with trading interests from other Bloomberg Bridge participants. Participants can then launch targeted RFQs into Bloomberg's trading venues/systems to begin an intermediated negotiation - anonymous to the axe contributors. Bloomberg also provides participants with the tools to manage these inquiries efficiently, as a fully integrated part of their existing workflow.

"Bridge AXE supports the growing role of the buy-side as price makers in all-to-all trading, as they can now contribute trading interests anonymously to the Bloomberg Bridge network. We believe that Bridge AXE gives users increased flexibility on how they transfer risk and will build upon the continued success of Bloomberg Bridge," said Katharine Furber, Head of Emerging Markets Trading at Bloomberg. "Clients are increasingly looking to Bloomberg to help them identify and remain informed about evolving liquidity trends and insights. Bridge AXE is yet another milestone demonstrating Bloomberg's commitment to maximizing the capabilities that an all-to-all network affords."

Bloomberg Electronic Trading Solutions (ETS) are used by leading financial institutions to trade efficiently in over 175 markets around the world. More than 9,000 client firms use Bloomberg ETS to access comprehensive depth and breadth of liquidity across asset classes from over 700 dealers globally. Bloomberg ETS provides market participants with comprehensive solutions across the trading lifecycle, including robust price transparency, analytics, automation and execution, powered by Bloomberg's high-quality, multi-asset class data and tools.

* Monthly executed/negotiated volumes are calculated with January 2023-August 2023 data.

Bloomberg Bridge trades are intermediated and settled by Goldman Sachs.

About Bloomberg

Bloomberg is a global leader in business and financial information, delivering trusted data, news, and insights that bring transparency, efficiency, and fairness to markets. The company helps connect influential communities across the global financial ecosystem via reliable technology solutions that enable our customers to make more informed decisions and foster better collaboration.

