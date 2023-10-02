Bloomberg Introduces Bridge AXE to Enhance All-to-All Liquidity Discovery

News provided by

Bloomberg

02 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg today announced the launch of Bridge AXE, an extension of the Bloomberg Bridge intermediated workflow which allows participants to anonymously post to other Bridge participants, and identify trading interests using Bloomberg's best in class liquidity discovery tools. This follows the launch of Bloomberg Bridge in Q2 2022, which has grown to more than 650 active client firms and has seen average monthly negotiated volume growth of 16% as of August 2023*.

Bloomberg continues to invest in liquidity discovery tools to facilitate efficient communication between the buy- and sell-sides and has further enhanced this offering, by extending pre-trade price discovery in connection with an all-to-all environment. Bridge AXE allows the buy-side to discreetly propose, identify, and engage with trading interests from other Bloomberg Bridge participants. Participants can then launch targeted RFQs into Bloomberg's trading venues/systems to begin an intermediated negotiation - anonymous to the axe contributors. Bloomberg also provides participants with the tools to manage these inquiries efficiently, as a fully integrated part of their existing workflow.

"Bridge AXE supports the growing role of the buy-side as price makers in all-to-all trading, as they can now contribute trading interests anonymously to the Bloomberg Bridge network. We believe that Bridge AXE gives users increased flexibility on how they transfer risk and will build upon the continued success of Bloomberg Bridge," said Katharine Furber, Head of Emerging Markets Trading at Bloomberg. "Clients are increasingly looking to Bloomberg to help them identify and remain informed about evolving liquidity trends and insights. Bridge AXE is yet another milestone demonstrating Bloomberg's commitment to maximizing the capabilities that an all-to-all network affords."

Bloomberg Electronic Trading Solutions (ETS) are used by leading financial institutions to trade efficiently in over 175 markets around the world. More than 9,000 client firms use Bloomberg ETS to access comprehensive depth and breadth of liquidity across asset classes from over 700 dealers globally. Bloomberg ETS provides market participants with comprehensive solutions across the trading lifecycle, including robust price transparency, analytics, automation and execution, powered by Bloomberg's high-quality, multi-asset class data and tools.

* Monthly executed/negotiated volumes are calculated with January 2023-August 2023 data.

Bloomberg Bridge trades are intermediated and settled by Goldman Sachs.

About Bloomberg
Bloomberg is a global leader in business and financial information, delivering trusted data, news, and insights that bring transparency, efficiency, and fairness to markets. The company helps connect influential communities across the global financial ecosystem via reliable technology solutions that enable our customers to make more informed decisions and foster better collaboration.

For more information, visit Bloomberg.com/company or request a demo.

SOURCE Bloomberg

Also from this source

Bloomberg Launches First of its Kind Global Momentum Strategy Index

Bloomberg Launches New MVP and Pricing Power Equities Indices

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.