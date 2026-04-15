Bloomberg Introduces Comprehensive Private Direct Lending Data For Deeper Private Credit Market Insights

15,000+ standardized, de-duplicated private direct loans with deal flow, terms, and BDC-provided pricing now available on the Bloomberg Terminal and via Data License

NEW YORK, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg today introduced its Private Direct Lending Data offering, bringing greater visibility and normalization to the fragmented private credit data landscape. Available at {DLEN <GO>} on the Bloomberg Terminal and via Data License for scalable enterprise-wide use, the solution aggregates data from multiple sources to cover more than 15,000 active private direct loans, representing approximately $1 trillion in deal flow.

DLEN Main Interface

By combining deal terms, reported pricing, credit risk indicators, and other market-relevant data points, Bloomberg delivers a unified view of direct lending deal flow to enhance market insights and support workflows such as origination, screening, benchmarking, risk monitoring, and more.

Bloomberg's Private Direct Lending offering consolidates information from all U.S. BDC filings, as well as exclusive Bloomberg News reporting, M&A disclosures, and involved party submissions, supported with six years of history. Bloomberg then standardizes and de-duplicates these inputs to create a single loan-level record with a FIGI ID so that when a loan is held by multiple entities, it is represented once and consistently across holders, enabling clients to track deal flow, pricing, and trends with greater precision and at scale.

"Direct lending has historically been difficult to evaluate because loan-level data is often fragmented, inconsistent and not easily comparable across the markets," said Brad Foster, Head of Fixed Income & Private Markets at Bloomberg. "Bloomberg is extending its end-to-end credit capabilities into private markets by combining a normalized dataset of all U.S. BDC-reported and other direct lending loans with integrated analytics and enterprise delivery so clients can analyze pricing trends, compare loan terms, and apply more consistent analysis across public and private credit."

Key Features of Bloomberg's Direct Lending Offering:

Loan-level transparency: Provides a consolidated view of private credit loans across sectors and regions, including key terms (e.g., deal size, spread/margin, PIK status), pricing signals (e.g., BDC-reported price marks), and credit health indicators (e.g., non-accrual status).





Provides a consolidated view of private credit loans across sectors and regions, including key terms (e.g., deal size, spread/margin, PIK status), pricing signals (e.g., BDC-reported price marks), and credit health indicators (e.g., non-accrual status). Integrated analytics across Bloomberg: Direct lending data connects to core Terminal workflows such as Screening {SRCH <GO>}, Relative Value Analysis {FIW <GO>}, and Yield/Spread Analytics {YAS <GO>}, and is accessible via BQL and BQuant, enabling users to screen, benchmark, and visualize within existing credit workflows.





Direct lending data connects to core Terminal workflows such as Screening {SRCH <GO>}, Relative Value Analysis {FIW <GO>}, and Yield/Spread Analytics {YAS <GO>}, and is accessible via BQL and BQuant, enabling users to screen, benchmark, and visualize within existing credit workflows. Enterprise Data delivery and interoperability: Delivered via Data License and enhanced with FIGIs and Bloomberg Company IDs, enabling seamless linking to holdings, issuers, and related Bloomberg data content for large-scale analytics and integration across front- to back-office systems.

Bloomberg's private markets solutions enable investors to screen for private funds, monitor deal flow, consume research, assess risk, evaluate performance, benchmark strategies, and track breaking news. Bloomberg's Direct Lending data marks the latest expansion of this offering, reinforcing Bloomberg's commitment to delivering solutions that address clients' priorities across public and private markets. Bloomberg's Direct Lending data is available at {DLEN <GO>} on the Bloomberg Terminal and via Data License at data.bloomberg.com, with delivery options including SFTP, REST API or a cloud environment of choice.

About Bloomberg

Bloomberg is a global leader in business and financial information, delivering trusted data, news, and insights that bring transparency, efficiency, and fairness to markets. The company helps connect influential communities across the global financial ecosystem via reliable technology solutions that enable our customers to make more informed decisions and foster better collaboration. For more information, visit Bloomberg.com/company or request a demo.

SOURCE Bloomberg