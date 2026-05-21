Pacer Advisors Streamlines ETF Rebalancing Workflow with Bloomberg's Order & Execution Management Solutions

Solutions provide innovative trade automation capabilities for Pacer's high-volume ETF rebalances

NEW YORK, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg announced today that Pacer Advisors ('Pacer') has successfully implemented Bloomberg's order and execution management solutions (OEMSs) to streamline and automate its investment workflow for position management, trade execution and compliance needs. The implementation includes Bloomberg Asset and Investment Manager (AIM), its multi-asset order and investment management solution, and EMSX, Bloomberg's multi-asset execution management system.

Bloomberg also implemented the Rule Builder (RBLD) Optimizer, allowing Pacer's traders and portfolio managers to help manage broker allocation across multiple constraints during an ETF rebalance. RBLD, Bloomberg's multi-asset automated trading tool, is available to EMSX users and is integrated with AIM's order management functionality, PM<GO>. By using PM<GO>, managers can compare each portfolio against benchmarks and targets, generating orders that are then automated for execution via RBLD. The solution helps to reduce manual calculations, improve allocation accuracy, and enable scalable execution for high-volume ETF portfolios.

Optimized Workflows

RBLD Optimizer delivers a streamlined and efficient approach to managing complex ETF rebalances, automating a previously manual workflow. While the traditional Broker Wheel approach allocates one order at a time against a single constraint, RBLD Optimizer evaluates the entire basket simultaneously, optimizing across multiple factors including share distribution, dollar imbalance, broker commissions, pre-allocations, liquidity footprint, and order cost.

Fully integrated within EMSX, RBLD Optimizer allocates orders and releases them to brokers in coordinated batches with a single click, delivering optimized results and replacing a process that previously took traders hours each time. By creating dollar-neutral, proportionally balanced baskets, it enables brokers to execute efficiently while helping to minimize overnight risk and reduce cash drag. This can drive improved execution quality, lower operational complexity, and allows firms to more efficiently capture market beta at scale.

"Bloomberg's RBLD Optimizer has transformed how we approach rebalance execution," said Danke Wang, Head Portfolio Manager at Pacer Advisors. "By automating an extraordinarily complex allocation problem, we have significantly improved our precision with the optimizer, allowing us to focus on the execution rather than setup during each ETF rebalance."

Bloomberg Rule Builder (RBLD) is a multi-asset automation tool that enables fixed income, FX and equities traders to create rules that facilitate fully automated trading on Bloomberg venues through Bloomberg's full-service EMS with dedicated application by asset class, including TSOX for fixed income, EMSX for equities and exchange traded derivatives and FXEM for FX. For more information, click here.

"Bloomberg is committed to delivering integrated solutions that are central to our clients as they navigate evolving market demands and scale their operations," said Ravi Sawhney, Head of Product for Buy-Side Execution. "With our ground-breaking RBLD Optimizer, we bring advanced optimization directly into the execution workflow through seamless integration with EMSX, enabling clients like Pacer to solve complex, multi-constraint allocation challenges quickly and efficiently. This helps improve workflow efficiency, enhance control over large-scale rebalances, and allows firms to fully realize the value of our front-to-back solutions while supporting their growth."

About Bloomberg

Bloomberg is a global leader in business and financial information, delivering trusted data, news, and insights that bring transparency, efficiency, and fairness to markets. The company helps connect influential communities across the global financial ecosystem via reliable technology solutions that enable our customers to make more informed decisions and foster better collaboration. For more information, visit Bloomberg.com/company or request a demo.

About Bloomberg's Buy-Side Solutions

Bloomberg Buy-side Solutions deliver multi‑asset capabilities across the full investment lifecycle through composable solutions that enable firms to assemble an operating model aligned to their strategy, scale and priorities. Capabilities include research management, order and execution management, portfolio and risk analytics, trade compliance and operations, all integrated with the Bloomberg Terminal to provide consistent data, transparent decision‑making and scalable, API‑driven workflows across the enterprise.

About Pacer Advisors

Pacer Advisors, Inc. is a national wholesaling organization and FINRA member focused on distributing investment products through financial advisors. Known for launching Pacer ETFs, with trend-following and free cash flow focused approaches, Pacer has helped bring cutting-edge investment solutions to a wide network of financial professionals across the United States. Website: www.pacerfinancial.com

SOURCE Bloomberg