Bloomberg Launches AI-Powered Earnings Call Summaries

Analysts Can Harness Generative AI to Elevate their Investment Thesis and Quickly Draw Connections across the Terminal®

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg today announced the availability of AI-Powered Earnings Call Summaries on the Terminal, which uses the pragmatic application of artificial intelligence to help analysts with their research process. The new tool enables users to decipher complex financial information and quickly extract key insights on topics addressed by corporate management teams, such as guidance, capital allocation, hiring and labor plans, the macro environment, new products, supply chain issues, and consumer demand.

AI-Powered Earnings Call Summaries is designed with a unique approach that combines decades of domain expertise with state-of-the-art generative AI. Bloomberg Intelligence analysts help train the large language models used in this solution to more accurately understand the nuances of financial language and anticipate what's most important to investors.

Summary points are also enriched with context links so analysts can discover related information across the Terminal, such as in Company Financials {MODL<GO>}, Bloomberg Dividend Forecast {BDVD<GO>} and Supply Chain Analysis {SPLC<GO>}. For more transparency, the solution also makes it possible for users to click on each point in the summary sidebar to easily jump to the corresponding excerpts in the call transcript.

Joyce Meng, Managing Director and Partner at Fact Capital, said: "Most of my team's job is reading and synthesizing trends across companies, so the quality and accuracy of the summarization tool gives us a big edge. Bloomberg's AI-Powered Earnings Call Summaries makes it easy to read coverage across ancillary and adjacent companies. It also distills the contentious points so we know where in the material to look for insights on the important debates."

Zach Smith, Research Analyst at Bahl & Gaynor, Inc., said: "At our dividend-focused investment firm, integrating Bloomberg's AI-Powered Earnings Call Summaries into our analysis expedites our assessment of potential dividend changes. This innovation will empower us to cut through excess information in earnings calls, identify key insights for dividend analysis and explore new investment opportunities."

Andrew Skala, Global Head of Research, Listed Core Services Product at Bloomberg, said: "With our release of AI-Powered Earnings Call Summaries, we continue to revolutionize the research process by serving customers solutions that combine deep financial domain knowledge, technology expertise and world-class content. With these innovations, we are empowering analysts with critical tools and integrated workflows for their research journey."

AI-Powered Earnings Call Summaries complements Document Search {DS<GO>}, the Bloomberg Terminal function which employs natural language processing to help users search across hundreds of millions of trusted company and industry documents with speed and precision. Both solutions reduce the burden of discovering the most salient points in earnings call transcripts – a crucial source for decision-making information – and are built into Bloomberg's suite of Research Management Solutions.

About Bloomberg Research Management Solutions (RMS):

Bloomberg's Research Management Solutions (RMS) are designed to integrate seamlessly with the Bloomberg Buy-Side offering, across all asset classes and market data sources.

Although RMS can be used as a high-quality standalone repository of internal research, our customer's efficiency is increased exponentially when that research is available across their established Terminal workflows.

About Bloomberg AI:

Since 2009, Bloomberg has been building and using artificial intelligence (AI) in the finance domain -- including machine learning (ML), natural language processing (NLP), information retrieval (IR), time-series analysis, and generative models -- to help process and organize the ever-increasing volume of structured and unstructured financial information. With this technology, Bloomberg is developing new ways for financial professionals and business leaders to derive valuable intelligence and actionable insights from high-quality financial information and make more informed business decisions.

About Bloomberg Terminal®:

For more than four decades, the Bloomberg Terminal has revolutionized the financial services industry by bringing transparency and innovation to the capital markets. Trusted by the world's most influential decision-makers, the Terminal provides real-time access to news, data, insights and trading tools that help our customers turn knowledge into action.

About Bloomberg

Bloomberg is a global leader in business and financial information, delivering trusted data, news, and insights that bring transparency, efficiency, and fairness to markets. The company helps connect influential communities across the global financial ecosystem via reliable technology solutions that enable our customers to make more informed decisions and foster better collaboration. For more information, visit Bloomberg.com/company or request a demo .

