Bloomberg Launches Customizable Real-Time News Feeds for Enhanced Systematic Workflows

NEW YORK, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg today announced that clients can now customize their subscriptions to its suite of Real-Time News Feeds, which deliver machine-readable news content enriched with advanced analytics that are enhanced by proprietary sentiment models and granular metadata tagging in real time.

Supplementing the existing Real-Time News Feed offerings, the new capabilities are powered by "tickerized" versions of the News Feeds, enabling clients to subscribe to news about the companies, securities and global macro themes they care about. This fit-for-purpose approach reduces manual processing and allows firms to seamlessly integrate high-quality, targeted news inputs directly into their trading and risk workflows (including automated market-making, event-driven and quantitative trading).

Bloomberg's Real-Time News Feeds draw from Bloomberg News, which has more than 100 global news bureaus that produce over 5,000 stories each day on the markets, economies, industries, and public and private companies, and more than 175,000 additional web and social media sources. The Textual News contained in the feeds - including headlines and full story bodies where available - covers over 220,000 entities, 10,000 topics, and 660,000 people. The suite also includes News Analytics, which provides story-level Company Sentiment scores and Market Moving News indicators. The latter provides estimated short-term market move probability following a news story's publication. Both data analytics are powered by proprietary deep learning models trained on Bloomberg News.

The enhanced suite also introduces News Insights, which aggregates underlying news data at the entity level to directly support workflows such as risk monitoring and anomaly detection in systematic environments. News Insights helps to answer the following questions in real time:

How unusual is the current news activity surrounding the entity?

What are the major themes mentioned in the latest headlines for a given entity?

How positive or negative has news been, over a short period of time, for a specific entity?

"With an increased focus on macroeconomics in today's fast-moving and volatile markets, the front office needs real-time data and analytics they can trust without sifting through millions of headlines," said Cory Albert, Global Head of Real-Time Data and Technology at Bloomberg. "Bloomberg's Real-Time News Feeds apply automated tagging, normalization, and quality controls, supported by human oversight, to map unstructured news directly to tradable securities. By transforming stories and headlines into consistent, machine-readable data and analytics delivered alongside event, market, and pricing content, we enable clients to power applications and models with actionable insights that support faster, more systematic investment decisions."

End-of-day packages for Bloomberg's Textual News and News Analytics feeds are available via Bloomberg Data License. Data License content is accessible at data.bloomberg.com , or by entering {DATA<GO>} on the Bloomberg Terminal, with flexible delivery via all major cloud providers.

